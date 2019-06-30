Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

To curb crime rate, district level teams will be formed: Yogi on Priyanka’s comments

UP CM also advised police dept to form anti-Romeo squads under every police station before schools and colleges are scheduled to reopen.

 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state. (Photo: File)

Saharanpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the officials to form teams at the district level to curtail the activity of criminals in the state.

He advised the officials in Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts to take measures which will boost the confidence of civilians and instill the fear of police uniform in the state.

"Teams should be formed at the district level to bring crime at lowest possible rates in the state. There is a need to instill the fear of police uniform in the hearts of criminals and it is also needed to identify history-sheeters and bring them to justice," Adityanath said at a meeting here on Saturday.

The UP Chief Minister also advised the police department to form anti-Romeo squads under every police station before schools and colleges are scheduled to reopen.

"Strong action also needs to be taken against land-mafia, illegal miners active in the state and work should be done to get their properties seized," he added.

He also added that officials who were not interested in working whole-heartedly for the betterment of the society needed to be sent home and asked for the immediate closure of illegal slaughterhouses.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are "roaming around freely, doing as they like" in Uttar Pradesh.

In a tweet, she also sought to know whether the state government has "surrendered before criminals".

