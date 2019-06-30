Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:55 AM IST

India, Politics

Rains create puddles in Statue of Unity, triggers displeasure on social media

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 30, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 11:10 am IST

Several of those who shared videos on social media, however, expressed displeasure stating it as a case of corruption.

Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)
 Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue. (Photo: Twitter/ screengrab)

Vadodra: Rainwater made its way into the viewing gallery of the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with tourists sharing videos of puddles on the floor and water dripping off the roof of the Rs 3,000 crore statue.

The viewing gallery, at a height of 135 metres, has a grill frontage which allows winds to blow in water during heavy rains, said officials.

“We had come with great hope to see the world’s tallest statue. But we are feeling bad looking at the statue in the rain. It has not rained heavily, and already the main hall and viewing gallery of the statueis filled with water. It is unfortunate,” a tourist at the site told reporters.

Several of those who shared videos on social media, however, expressed displeasure stating it as a case of corruption.

Apart from that, the incident also faced a lot of criticism on social media including – prominent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee and Raksha Ramaiah.

A tweet from the Statue of Unity's official Twitter handle said the incident was "being promptly tackled by the maintenance team".

“The viewing gallery is open with grills on the chest of the statue. The rear side of the gallery is covered by glass. The front view is open as per design. So it is natural that water will enter when it rains,” said Narmada Collector IK Patel.

Patel, who is also the chief administrator of the Statue of Unity, added, “There is a channel to dispose of rain water. But when the wind speed is more, lots of water comes in and house-keeping personnel continuously drain it out. It is not leakage as is being claimed.”

The Statue of Unity, a 182-metre memorial to Sardar Patel in Kevadiya in Narmada district, is the tallest structure of its kind in the world and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 last year.

Tags: statue of unity, rainwater, gujarat, social media
Location: India, Gujarat, Vadodara (Baroda)

Latest From India

The Union minster directed the naval officials to continue proactive civil-military synergies and cooperation to expedite the naval projects. (Photo: ANI)

Rajnath Singh, Andhra CM review infra projects, Navy plans at ENC

The boy had offered a chocolate to the girl and then took her to a parking place nearby where he sexually assaulted her. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Juvenile found guilty of sexual assaulting 5-year-old girl

The 45-day long Hindu pilgrimage would formally commence from Monday and end on August 15 coinciding with the Shravan Purnima festival. (Photo: PTI)

First batch of pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra amid high security

(Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mann Ki Baat 2.0: ‘I missed this program, it personifies New India Spirit,’ says PM

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone Pro with under-display camera previews smartphone future

2

Dubai’s Princess Haya flees UAE with money, kids post break-up: reports

3

Stoned-baked pizza, anyone? South African eatery introduces ‘cannabis pizza’

4

Your first look at the absolutely stunning 5.4-inch 2020 Apple iPhone

5

Only people in ‘decent clothes’ will be allowed inside Imambara: Lucknow DM

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

A woman walks through the rain with a bag covering her head from the downpour in the absence of an umbrella. (Photo: AP/MaheshKumar A)

Monsoons arrive in full force

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham