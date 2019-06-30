Encephalitis outbreak: Kushwaha announces 'Nitish Hatao, Bhavishya Bachao' rally

Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 03:22 PM IST

Kushwaha, a former ally of the BJP, has been demanding Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's resignation over recent encephalitis deaths in Muzaffarpur.

Former Union Minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar. (Photo: File)
Patna: Former Union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced a protest march from Muzaffarpur to Patna against the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

Kushwaha, a former ally of the BJP, has been demanding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's resignation over recent encephalitis deaths in Muzaffarpur.

"We will take out a rally from July 2 to 6. Despite being in power for 14 long years, Nitish Kumar failed to combat encephalitis. Our party has decided that with the support of the common man we will take out rallies. Nitish Ji must resign now. The name of this march is Nitish Hathao, Bhavishya Bachao (Remove Nitish, Save future)," he added.

Death toll in the encephalitis outbreak in Bihar has risen to 134.

As per the official data, Muzaffarpur's Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, which is handling the largest number of patients in the district, reported 113 deaths while there were 21 fatalities at Kejriwal Hospital.

Encephalitis is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney

The Chief Minister had announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the children who died due the disease.

The state government has also directed the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to contain the disease.

