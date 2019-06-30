Congress attacks BJP on rise in fuel prices

Cong criticised the centre crushed the freedom of media by freezing the advertisements of those publications which were critical of govt.

New Delhi: The Congress party, on Sunday, attacked the centre over the rise in fuel prices and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was “fleecing” the people. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also criticised the government over press freedom and agrarian distress in Kerala after last years’ floods.

Surjewala said the petrol prices in the national capital on June 22 were Rs 69.93 per litre and rose to Rs 70.40 on June 30. He also pointed about the rise in diesel prices which witnessed a hike of 44 paise per litre in seven days.

He further said the centre has crushed the freedom of media by freezing the advertisements of those publications which were critical of the present dispensation.

Surjewala highlighted the plights of farmers in Kerala after floods. He stated that tea production in the state had gone down by 120 lakh tonnes and rubber production fell by 15,000 tonnes

