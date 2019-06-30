Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:01 PM IST

Amit Shah meeting party functionaries from Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal

ANI
Published : Jun 30, 2019
Updated : Jun 30, 2019, 4:43 pm IST

BJP working president JP Nadda is also present at the meeting.

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah is holding meetings on Sunday with party functionaries from the core groups of Telangana, Odisha and West Bengal in the national capital.

Shah is first meeting leaders from Telangana followed by West Bengal at 5 pm and Odisha at 7 pm.

BJP working president JP Nadda is also present at the meeting. According to sources, organisational reshuffling is expected to be discussed in the meetings.

