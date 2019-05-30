Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 AM IST

India, Politics

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 9:42 am IST

Shiv sena accused Mamata and her party Trinamool Congress of not being democratic.

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)
 'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: BJP's ally Shiv Sena has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her decision to skip Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony.

"If Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again, then democracy will be in danger, such doubts were expressed by opponents. Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically and is taking oath within the constitution," Shiv Sena mouthpiece "Saamna" said in its editorial titled "Ishwariya Yojana".

"Mamata has declined the invitation for the swearing-in ceremony. It is true that there was violence during polls in Bangladesh. Inviting the relatives of those killed in violence cannot be a reason to refuse the invitation. These are Indians and not Bangladeshis and they have a right to be in Prime Minister's swearing-in ceremony like anyone else," it said.

Accusing Mamata and her party Trinamool Congress of not being democratic, the editorial said, "There was a cyclone during elections in Odisha which caused wreaked havoc in the state. Prime Minister helped Odisha in a big way. BJP lost badly in Odisha."

Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy as "vijayi veer" (victorious and brave), the editorial added, "Jagan met Prime Minister and demanded Andhra. Prime Minister accepted it. BJP lost badly in Andhra Pradesh too."

The editorial praised Modi for not speaking anything against opponents after winning the Lok Sabha polls. "New regime will work with restraint and for humanity, Modi has shown it through his work culture. That is why the world is excited about his swearing-in. Modi's second festival is beginning today."
It also lauded Modi for not inviting Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in his swearing ceremony saying that Modi has decided not to work against the sentiments of the people.

"Country being led by Modi is God's plan (ishwariya yojana)," it said.
"There are several questions before the country. But those questions can be answered only through mountainous courage of the Prime Minister. This is the significance of his oath-taking ceremony. Modi has accepted to be the guardian of countrymen," it added.

NDA has won 41 out of 48 seats in the state in Lok Sabha polls.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analysis et al. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, shiv sena, mamata banerjee, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

The lawyer representing Payal Tadvi's family told the court that said that circumstances of the medical post-graduate student's death suggested it was a murder case. (Photo: File)

Dr Payal suicide case: Mumbai doctor murdered, says lawyer after autopsy report

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

2

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

3

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

4

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham