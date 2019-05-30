Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 05:29 PM IST

India, Politics

Rahul Gandhi meets up with other UPA leaders before Modi’s swearing-in

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 30, 2019, 5:12 pm IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 5:12 pm IST

Rahul met up with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi earlier on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)
 Rahul Gandhi is in the capital to attend Modi’s oath taking ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Indian National Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been going around the capital, meeting up with several UPA leaders before Prime Minister elect Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony on Thursday evening.

 

 

Rahul Gandhi met up with CNP chief Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence and also met Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in the capital of Delhi.

Tags: rahul gandhi, sharad pawar, hd kumaraswamy, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Tensions between the two parties benefitted the BJP which won 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka while both JDS and Congress had to content itself with just one seat each. (Photo: File)

Karanataka government not affected by Lok Sabha results: Siddaramaiah

Some 46 sheds in the factory were razed to the ground in the incident. (Photo: Representational)

2 workers killed in fireworks factory blast in TN

Surjewala says it shows 'high- handedness and flawed manner' in which the NRC exercise is being implemented in the northeastern state. (Photo: File)

Kargil war veteran declared foreigner: Cong slams BJP, says it's an insult to forces

According to the police, Ali was found hanging from the ceiling fan on Wednesday and a suicide note was recovered from the spot. (Photo: Representational)

Upset over fiancee's death, Yemen national commits suicide in Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Malala Yousafzai takes a dig at India ahead of World Cup 2019; see video

2

Official Apple iOS 13 screenshots leaked online and they look gbeautiful

3

Outrage after video showing restaurant employee bathing in kitchen goes viral

4

Happy over Modi's oath, West Bengal 'chaiwala' offers free tea

5

After PM asks to take care of minorities, U'khand BJP keeps Quran at party library

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

Men are seeing praying in a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan. (Photo: AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Ramadan: Breaking of the fast in pictures

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham