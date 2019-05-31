Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 10:03 PM IST

People chant 'Jai Shri Ram', Mamata Banerjee calls them criminals

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI twitter)
West Bengal: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan here saying, "they are BJP people and criminals from outside the state."

"These are all outsiders and BJP people, they are criminals and were abusing me. They are not from Bengal," she said.

The incident happened as Banerjee gets off her car and reprimanded people chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

"We will take action," she added.

Banerjee on Wednesday declined to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi objecting to the families of BJP workers, allegedly killed in political violence in the state, being invited to the function.

In an election that was marred by violence, the BJP has made deep inroads into the Trinamool Congress territory in West Bengal by winning 18 seats in the Lok Sabha elections and cutting the TMC to size by limiting its win to only 22 seats against 34 it won in the previous Lok Sabha.

