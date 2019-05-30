Thursday, May 30, 2019 | Last Update : 09:53 AM IST

India, Politics

Mauritius PM arrives in Delhi to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony

ANI
Published : May 30, 2019, 8:44 am IST
Updated : May 30, 2019, 8:44 am IST

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)
 Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Delhi. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on Thursday morning arrived here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jugnauth was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled at 7 PM in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy at the function.

Leaders from all BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) member-states have confirmed their attendance for Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

The bloc's member nations include Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand besides India.

President of Bangladesh Abdul Hamid, President of Sri Lanka Maithripala Sirisena, President of Myanmar U Win Myint, Prime Minister of Bhutan Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli, and Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrach will be present in the national capital Delhi for attending the ceremony.

The President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov will also be present at the event.

Several overseas friends of BJP from 15 countries, including the US, Australia, Germany, and the UK, have also been invited.

Tags: pm modi, swearing-in, mauritius pm, rashtrapati bhavan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

BKTC chief said the invitation shows that Prime Minister Modi's government will work for the development of the Char Dham. (Photo: ANI I Representational)

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

Taking to Twitter, Congress communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows. (Photo: File)

Congress to stay away from TV debates for a month

'Mamata Banerjee was amongst the foremost people who made such noise of fighting against Modi's dictatorship. But Modi has been elected democratically,' Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamna' said. (Photo: ANI)

Shiv Sena slams Mamata for declining invitation for Modi's swearing-in ceremony

After the ceremony, Jagan is likely to address the gathering and make some key announcements. (Photo: File)

Jagan Mohan Reddy to take oath as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister today

MOST POPULAR

1

In a first, Badri-Kedar temple committee's chief to attend PM's swearing-in

2

Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Lord's to mark ICC World Cup 2019 launch

3

Hindu, Muslim couples undergo kidney swap transplant in Punjab

4

ICC World Cup 2019: England vs South Africa; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

12-year-old Khushi Shah from Surat takes 'diksha' to become a monk

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Arjun-Gabriella, Hrithik, Katrina and others spotted in Mumbai

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham