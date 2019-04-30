Pragya Singh Thakur breaks down after meeting Uma Bharti

Ms Bharti later led Pragya to her waiting car and gave a tight hug to her, leading Pragya to break into tears.

Bhopal: Pragya Singh Thakur, BJP’s nominee for Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, just could not resist the temptation of throwing herself into arms of ‘senior sadhvi’ and Union minister Uma Bharti, when she called on her at her residence here on Monday, to persuade the ‘sulking’ firebrand saffron leader to campaign for her.

The emotional hug between the two ‘sadhvis’ following by a kiss on Pragya’s forehead by Ms Bharti sunk all “differences” between them, eliciting a vow from the Union minister to campaign for ‘her sister Pragya’ in ‘lanes and by-lanes’ of Bhopal in the May 12 Lok Sabha elections.

“I will canvass for you in every mahallas (streets) and lanes in Bhopal in the elections”, the Union minister was heard saying Pragya in an emotionally choked voice.

Mercurial Ms Bharti had earlier called Pragya a ‘greater sage’ than her, thus creating an impression of a ‘gulf’ between them. Her statement had led to speculations that she might keep herself away from party’s election campaign in Bhopal.

Amid the rumours of their differences, Pragya suddenly dropped in Ms Bharti’s residence here to ‘seek her blessings’ for her victory in the elections which she called a “dharmayudh” (crusade) for her.

Ms Bharti who is ten years older than Pragya touched her feet, then took her in her arms and treated her with “halwa” (a sweet delicacy).

“Pragya will win the elections with a huge margin. I knew BJP won Bhopal seat the moment Pragya was nominated for the seat by BJP,” Ms Bharti said.

“Sadhus and sadhvis have no differences among them. The talks of differences between us is a political conspiracy by my rival,” Pragya later told reporters.

Ms Bharti later led Pragya to her waiting car and gave a tight hug to her, leading Pragya to break into tears.

Ms Bharti was then seen wiping Pragya’s tears before wishing her well for her day’s campaign.

Pragya, an accused in 2008 Malegaon blast case, is pitted against Congress veteran Digvijay Singh in Bhopal.

