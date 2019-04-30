Tuesday, Apr 30, 2019 | Last Update : 07:39 PM IST

India, Politics

Even guards at PM's house will say 'chowkidar chor hai': Rahul

PTI
Published : Apr 30, 2019, 5:45 pm IST
Updated : Apr 30, 2019, 5:45 pm IST

Gandhi also reiterated his allegations over the Rafale jet purchase deal.

Rahul Said, 'the entire country knows that Modi has waived Rs 5.55 lakh crore of 15 persons in the country in the last five years'. (Photo: File)
 Rahul Said, 'the entire country knows that Modi has waived Rs 5.55 lakh crore of 15 persons in the country in the last five years'. (Photo: File)

Patharia: Stepping up his attack on Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Tuesday said even security personnel guarding the prime minister's official residence in Delhi may say the "chowkidar" (watchman) is a "chor" (thief).

Addressing a poll rally here in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi also reiterated his allegations over the Rafale jet purchase deal.

"I can say with guarantee...if you go in front of the Race Course Road (residence of the PM) where personnel of CRPF, BSF stand with guns...and utter the word 'chowkidar' in front of them, they will respond by saying 'chor hai'.

"You go to Race Course Road in Delhi and try this..say 'chowkidar'..Probably the security personnel standing before Narendra Modi's residence would say, 'chor hai'," he said.

The Congress president said such reply was a given "because the entire country knows that Modi has waived Rs 5.55 lakh crore of 15 persons in the country in the last five years".

Gandhi has been raising the "Chowkidar Chor Hai" (Watchman is a thief) slogan to target the PM whom he accuses of being cosy with select businessmen.

He also alleged that the PM has given Rs 30,000 crore to businessman Anil Ambani through the "Rafale scam".

"Modi has committed a theft of several lakh crores of your money," he said.

Gandhi asked Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath to probe the "Bundelkhand package scam".

"The then UPA government (at the Centre) had given Rs 3800 crore for development of the Bundelkhand region, but nothing happened," Gandhi said.

The Congress has been alleging irregularities in the Bundelkhand package which was released when Shivraj Singh Chouhan government was in power in MP.

While six of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh went to polls in the first phase on April 29, the other 23 constituencies will vote on May 6, 12 and 19.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.

Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, narendra modi, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

Latest From India

Two Surat-based sisters had approached police in 2013 alleging that they were raped by Asaram and Narayan Sai. (Photo: ANI)

Asaram's son Narayan Sai sentenced to life imprisonment in rape case

Objecting to Kathpalia’s appointment, ICPA – the union of Air India pilots – alleged that the top officials were “bending backwards to elevate a tainted official”. (Photo: Twitter)

AI pilot suspended for faling pre-flight alcohol test gets promoted

Hazra, who had switched over from Trinamool Congress in March after being expelled for anti-party activities, left the BJP red faced after he met senior TMC leader Anubrata Mondal fuelling speculation over his return to the party. (Photo: ANI)

'It was a courtesy visit': BJP contestant on meeting TMC leader on poll day

Dev has alleged that 'inaction' by EC on complaints against top BJP leaders was 'a sign of invidious discrimination' as also 'arbitrary, capricious and impermissible' as it was destructive of the integrity of electoral process. (Photo: Representational)

SC seeks EC response on Cong MP's plea on MCC violations by PM, Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitteratis floods Rohit the hitman's twitter account with loads of birthday wishes

2

Attention Marvel fans! Here's what going to happen after 'Avengers: Endgame'

3

Man held after women's bodies found in freezer in London

4

ICC World Cup 2019, Players to watch out for: Dinesh Karthik

5

This astrologer believes India won’t be this year’s World Champ; read to know why

more

Editors' Picks

Ankita Lokhande kisses beau Vicky Jain. (Photo: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande and her beau Vicky Jain share intimate kiss at wedding; watch video

Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia F. (Photo: Instagram)

Here's why Saif Ali Khan touts Alaia F as perfect daughter for 'Jawani Janeman'

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Today, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Emraan Hashmi and others come out to cast their valuable vote for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mumbai. Soon after casting vote, celebs share their pictures on social media and proudly show their inked finger. (Photos: Instagram/ANI/Viral Bhayani)

2019 Lok Sabha Polls: SRK, Ambani, Deepika, Kangana and others cast vote

Bollywood celebrities like Tiger Shroff, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai.

City of stars: Tiger, Akshay, Tara, Sara and others snapped in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tara Sutaria, Varun Sharma, Tusshar Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others reach PVR Juhu to watch 'Avengers: Endgame' at special screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Avengers: Endgame screening - Kriti, Sushant, Tara and others watch Marvel film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Swara Bhasker and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman, Disha, Tiger, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Ssharad Malhotra and others snapped in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

PHOTOS: Ranveer, Karisma, Ssharad, Parineeti and others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday, Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Karan Tacker, Neha Dhupia and others attended special screening of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit-Nene starrer Kalank. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kalank screening: Janhvi, Ananya, Kriti and others watch Varun-Alia's period drama

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham