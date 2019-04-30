Cong urges EC to bar PM Modi from campaigning for 48-72 hours

The Congress leader alleged that despite lodging 10 complaints against PM Modi since April 10, EC has not acted on them.

New Delhi: The Congress party on Sunday urged Election Commission of India (EC) to bar Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning for a period of "at least" 48-72 hours for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are not above EC and MCC. It is even more necessary, that to give a clear and simple message, Prime Minister should be barred from campaigning for 48 to 72 hours," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while talking to reporters outside the EC office here.

Earlier, a Congress delegation comprising of its senior leaders namely Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Randeep Singh Surjewala met EC officials to lodge a complaint against PM Modi and Amit Shah.

"We went to EC on three issues. First two are related to Prime Minister's objectionable speeches which he has been making since last one month without hesitation and without any due respect for law and MCC," Singhvi said.

"He has been dragging our armed forces in politics and violating the laws of EC in this regard. What he said on April 25 in Varanasi, we have quoted that. Direct mention of Pulwama terror attack and Balakot air-strikes and seeking votes on that. On 26th, he gave an interview in which he shamelessly sought votes on the basis of these - that I hit Pakistanis in their backyard and so vote for us," he added.

The Congress leader alleged that despite lodging 10 complaints against PM Modi since April 10, EC has not acted on them.

"We first complained against PM and Shah on April 1. It has been 29 days since then. Why EC has not acted on our requests? We asked this question to EC," said Singhvi.

He also alleged booth capturing during polls held in Tripura on April 11.

"By every means, polls conducted in Tripura on April 11 are vitiated and we have demanded that this should be countermanded. Re-polling should be done," Singhvi said.

Speaking after Singhvi, Congress' communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Prime Minister of shedding his responsibility and being busy in acting.

"When Pulwama attack happened, Prime Minister was shooting for a movie. When the country was mourning, PM was completing his passion for acting. When PM should have chaired CCS meeting, then Prime Minister was busy chairing shooting of movies in Jim Corbett Park," Surjewala said.

"Unfortunately, the same Prime Minister who chose acting over responsibility is now using the valour of our forces. There is a rush to take credit for valour but not to accept the responsibility of the position (of Prime Minister)," he added.