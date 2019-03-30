Saturday, Mar 30, 2019 | Last Update : 11:20 PM IST

India, Politics

I-T raids a shameful attempt to threaten party workers: H D Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published : Mar 30, 2019, 5:41 pm IST
Updated : Mar 30, 2019, 5:41 pm IST

The crackdown had come a day after Kumaraswamy claimed on Wednesday night that I-T raids had been planned from 5 am Thursday.

The ruling alliance leaders had said the raids on Thursday were targeted at state Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 The ruling alliance leaders had said the raids on Thursday were targeted at state Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy Saturday accused the Income Tax department of "harassing" Congress and JD(S) workers in the state and sought the "immediate intervention" of the Election Commission in the matter.

In a pre-dawn raids on Thursday, I-T sleuths had carried out coordinated searches at many locations across Bengaluru, Ramanagara, Kanakapura, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan and Shivamogga, triggering an angry backlash from leaders of the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance. He termed the raids a "shameful attempt" to threaten and generate fear among party workers. Kumaraswamy on Saturday wrote on Twitter, "IT officials continued their raid. They raided the rice and sugar mills run by Congress and JDS workers till 4am today and put spy cams on their premises.

Disguising themselves as railway officials, they borrowed vehicles and are now staying at CFTRI Mysuru (sic)." "A shameful attempt to threaten and generate fear among our workers! We request the election commission to immediately intervene and stop this harassment of our workers," he said in another tweet. These tweets by Kumaraswamy came days after he took to the streets along with Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday, and staged a protest in front of the I-T Department office here against the raids, in the first such protest by a Karnataka chief minister in recent memory.

Terming the raids "politically motivated," the ruling Congress-JD(S) alliance alleged that the I-T raids were carried out on JD(S) leaders overseeing the electioneering of Kumaraswamy's son, Nikhil, in Mandya and nephew Prajwal Revanna in Hassan. The ruling alliance leaders had said the raids on Thursday were targeted at state Minor Irrigation Minister C S Puttaraju, his relatives, and associates of Kumaraswamy's brother PWD Minister H D Revanna.

The crackdown had come a day after Kumaraswamy claimed on Wednesday night that I-T raids had been planned from 5 am Thursday. Strongly defending its action, the I-T department, in a statement on Thursday, had said its activities should not be politicised, personalised or trivialised. It had also said that no MP, MLA or minister had been covered in the searches which were being carried out on the basis of credible information.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

Tags: h d kumaraswamy, income tax department, siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Congress and JD(S) ministers, MLAs and leaders will be part of the event. (Image: PTI)

Cong-JDS to launch joint campaign for LS polls with mega rally tomorrow

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu (Image: File)

PM Modi rolls out red carpet for corrupt, alleges Chandrababu Naidu

Tej Bahadur Yadav (Photo: file)

'Contest polls against PM Modi from Varanasi', says Sacked BSF jawan

Those who didn't bow before Ram Lalla won't get Ram bhakts' votes: Smriti Irani

MOST POPULAR

1

Kalank title track: Varun-Alia chemistry makes this sufi ballad 'PERFECT'; watch now

2

Pilot flying Emiliano Sala wasn't qualified to fly at night: Report

3

PM Modi went to Pakistan to eat biryani, says Priyanka Gandhi in Ayodhya

4

Facebook to monitor who can make live videos, after NZ attack

5

Nirav Modi's defence team even uses his pet dog in attempt to win bail

more

Editors' Picks

Nita Ambani with Indian soldiers.

Nita-Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash's wedding with Indian soldiers and their families

Screengrab of Badla Unplugged - Episode 2 featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: YouTube/Red Chillies Entertainment)

Badla Unplugged - Episode 2: Big B and SRK create exclusive ode for each other

Harrdy Sandhu. (Photo: Instagram)

Singer Harrdy Sandhu to play this famous Indian bowler in Ranveer Singh's '83

Mere Pyare Prime Minister poster and Sadhguru.

Makers of 'Mere Pyare Prime Minister' to host special screening for Sadhguru

The NCPCR in India went ahead to recommend a ban on the game in India in order to cut down the addiction amongst the youth of today and help them concentrate on studies.

BAN PUBG: After demands for ban in India, PUBG promises new path

more

ALSO FROMLife

An orange sky enveloping the banking district of Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Stunning urbanscapes from across the globe

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham