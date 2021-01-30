Saturday, Jan 30, 2021 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

  India   Politics  30 Jan 2021  President defends farm laws amid opposition boycott
India, Politics

President defends farm laws amid opposition boycott

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jan 30, 2021, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 30, 2021, 1:55 am IST

MP Ravneet Singh raised slogans like "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" during Kovind's hour-long address and demanded repeal of the 3 farm laws

Kovind noted that the farm laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures. (Photo:PTI)
 Kovind noted that the farm laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures. (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: In his customary joint address to Parliament -- which was boycotted by 20 Opposition parties led by the Congress in solidarity with farmers' protests seeking the repeal of three farm laws -- President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday defended the controversial legislations and slammed as "'very unfortunate" the violence during the farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister while addressing media persons on the first day of the Budget session, said that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had to give around five mini budgets (the Atmanirbhar packages announced by her since May 2020) last year and expressed confidence that the upcoming Union Budget would be considered a part of that series.

 

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised slogans like "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan" during Kovind's hour-long address and demanded repeal of the three farm laws.

Some other Opposition MPs could also be heard raising slogans in the Central Hall's gallery.

Kovind noted that the farm laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures.

Criticising the violence which marred the farmers' protest on the Republic Day, he said if the Constitution gives us the right to freedom of expression, it also teaches us to take laws and rules seriously.

 

"My government has always respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations in a democratic set up. However, the recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day are unfortunate," the President said.

He further added that rights and facilities available under the system prevailing before the enactment of the three new laws are not affected in any way. "Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the government has provided new facilities to the farmers and has empowered them," he said.

Referring to the country's vaccination programme, the President said, "It is a matter of immense pride that India is conducting the world's largest vaccination programme. Both the vaccines rolled out under this programme are produced indigenously."

 

Tags: opposition leaders boycott president kovind speech, mp ravneet singh raised slogans like "jai jawan, jai kisan", kovind supports farm laws

Latest From India

Police pin down a farmer, who allegedly attacked Police SHO (Alipur) Pradeep Paliwal, during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo:PTI)

Delhi borders tense as ‘locals’, farmers clash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image source: PTI)

FM gave four-five mini-budgets in 2020, upcoming budget will be seen as part of that series: PM Modi

Devangana Kalita (Image source: Twitter@UdayKr_Bhumihar)

Delhi riots: Court rejects Pinjra Tod activist Devangana Kalita's bail plea in UAPA case

Farmers having breakfast during their ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, Friday, January 29, 2021. (PTI /Kamal Kishore)

Arrangements for drinking water, other facilities in place for farmers: Sisodia

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham