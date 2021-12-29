Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021 | Last Update : 01:12 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Dec 2021  Modi corners Samajwadi on cash haul
India, Politics

Modi corners Samajwadi on cash haul

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 29, 2021, 12:57 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2021, 12:57 am IST

The FM said that GST officers had seized more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash from the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kanpur, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kanpur, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a swipe at the Samajwadi Party over the seizure of crores of rupees in cash from a Kanpur-based perfume trader and said it was the “achievement and reality” of the prime opposition party in the state.

“Boxes filled with notes that have come out, I was thinking they (Samajwadi Party) will say that this was also done by us. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see,” the Prime Minister said, after inaugurating a metro rail project in Kanpur, without taking any name.

 

“But now, they are sitting with their mouths shut. They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality. The people of Uttar Pradesh are seeing and understanding everything and hence, they are with those who are working to take the state forward,” he said.

On Monday, the finance ministry said that GST officers had seized more than Rs 177 crore unaccounted cash from the house of perfume trader Piyush Jain in Kanpur.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, however, categorically denied any links between his party and Piyush Jain, and mockingly said the BJP got “its own businessman” raided “by mistake”.

 

He also said the CDR (call detail record) of the businessman’s phone would reveal the names of several BJP leaders who were in touch with him. “By mistake, the BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of SP leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Piyush Jain raided,” Yadav said.

Tags: narendra modi, samajwadi party (sp), metro rail project
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

This file October 18, 2021 handout file photo courtesy of Merck & Co,Inc. shows capsules of the antiviral pill Molnupiravir. (Photo: AFP)

Optimus Pharma to launch COVID-19 drug Molnupiravir shortly, Sun Pharma to market it

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

Yellow alert sounded in Delhi, restrictions will be imposed accordingly: Kejriwal

Upon his return home on Friday night, he was warmly welcomed by his family members, friends, relatives and villagers who distributed sweets. (ANI Photo)

J&K man returns to India after serving 29 years in Pakistan jail

An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc. (Photo: AP/File)

Covavax, Corbevax vaccines, anti-viral drug Molnupiravir approved for emergency use

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham