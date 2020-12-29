Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020 | Last Update : 06:49 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Dec 2020  Nitish: Accepted CM post due to BJP pressure
India, Politics

Nitish: Accepted CM post due to BJP pressure

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 29, 2020, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2020, 4:33 am IST

The development in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the NDA in Bihar: Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi

“I had no desire to become the chief minister. I accepted the offer due to the pressure, but I had earlier said the BJP could make its chief minister as the people’s mandate was clear”, Nitish Kumar said (Image:PTI)
 “I had no desire to become the chief minister. I accepted the offer due to the pressure, but I had earlier said the BJP could make its chief minister as the people’s mandate was clear”, Nitish Kumar said (Image:PTI)

Patna: After handing over the post of JD(U) national president to his trusted aide R.C.P. Singh, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar created a flutter in the NDA by saying that he didn’t want the chief minister’s post.

While addressing party leaders and workers during the party’s national executive meeting on Sunday Nitish Kumar said that he had to accept the CM’s post due to pressure from the BJP and he would not mind if anybody else was handed over the responsibility.

 

“I had no desire to become the chief minister. I accepted the offer due to the pressure, but I had earlier said the BJP could make its chief minister as the people’s mandate was clear”, Nitish Kumar said.

It should be noted that Nitish Kumar’s statement has come amid increasing tensions between the key NDA partners JD(U) and BJP after six of his party legislators in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP recently.

Top JD(U) leaders have been terming the development “against the coalition dharma”.

Amid these political developments, Mr Kumar visited JD(U) office on Monday and met party workers. Analysts are of the view that the political equations in the state may change in the coming days.

 

According to political analysts here, “JD(U) is not only upset with the development in Arunachal Pradesh, but it also feels that no action was initiated against the LJP for causing a massive dent to Nitish Kumar’s party during the Assembly polls”.

The BJP, with 74 seats, emerged as the largest party in the NDA, while the JD(U)’s tally slipped to number three position in the state after winning 43 seats. The JD(U) has been holding the LJP responsible for losing more than 20 seats during the Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP and former deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said on Monday that “the development in Arunachal Pradesh will not affect the NDA in Bihar and the government under the leadership of Nitish Kumar will complete its five-year tenure without any trouble. There is excellent coordination between the two parties in Bihar”.

 

He further clarified that Nitish Kumar had been reluctant to continue as chief minister after the Assembly elections and accepted the offer after being reminded that the NDA had sought votes in his name.

“Nitish Kumar was not ready to accept the CM post after the results were declared but agreed after the BJP and partners, including the JD(U) and VIP, reminded him that the NDA had sought people’s votes in his name”, Sushil Kumar Modi said.

Tags: nitish kumar, bihar cm, no desire for cm post, bjp pressure
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

Latest From India

So far, five rounds of formal talks held between the Centre and the 40 protesting farmers’ unions have been inconclusive (Image:PTI)

Centre invites 40 farmers’ unions for talks tomorrow

After the start of the driverless services on the Magenta Line (Janakpuri West-Botanical Garden), the Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) will have driverless operations by mid-2021 (Image:PTI)

PM Modi launches driverless train

The effort is to check roll-out procedures, preparedness, cold storage, transportation arrangement and management of possible adverse events after vaccination etc

Center starts vaccine dry run in four states

Out of the total towers impacted, 25 had been damaged, allegedly by some farmers and their supporters in violation of the directions given by farmers' unions to keep their protests against the farm laws peaceful (Representational Image:DC)

Over 1,500 mobile towers targeted during farmers' stir in Punjab

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham