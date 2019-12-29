Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:49 PM IST

Today's generation reflection of a new system: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 11:37 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 11:58 am IST

He had also encouraged people to use one's mother tongue saying all progress is meaningless if one's mother tongue is neglected.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights.

“Our new generation is an embodiment, a reflection of a new system, a new order, a new age, a new thought. These are the very people who have to elevate the country to greater heights,” the Prime Minister told listeners during Mann Ki Baat address.

Speaking during the 60th edition of the monthly radio broadcast, he said, "I extend my heartiest greetings to all countrymen on the arrival of the year 2020. One thing certain about the decade to come is, it will witness active contribution of those who were born in 21st century, in country's progress; these are people who are growing up, understanding the significant issues pertaining to this century."

He also outlined the talent of the younger generation and said, "All of us experience that this generation is extremely talented. It thrives on the dream to do something new, something different".

"Not just that, they prefer to follow the system. And in the event of the system not responding properly, they get restless and even courageously question the system itself! I consider this attribute as a virtue", he added.

In his last 'Mann Ki Baat' address on November 24, Modi had announced the launch of 'Fit India School grading system' in schools across the country.

The radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month and suggestions, stories and ideas are invited from people for it.

