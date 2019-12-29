Sunday, Dec 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' to stay here: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

ANI
Published : Dec 29, 2019, 10:56 am IST
Updated : Dec 29, 2019, 10:56 am IST

On its 134th foundation day, the Congress on Saturday protested against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" will stay in India. He was addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" will stay in India. He was addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (Photo: File)

Pune: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Saturday that only those who will say "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" will stay in India. He was addressing the 54th state conference of the Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

"Whether the sacrifice given by Bhagat Singh and Subhas Chandra Bose will go waste? People have fought for freedom not because we have to count after 70 years who all are citizens. Whether we will make this country a Dharamshala?" asked Pradhan.

"Whosoever comes will stay here? We have to accept the challenges on this issue. We have to make this thought clear. In Bharat, it's mandatory to say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', only such type of people will stay," he said.

On the other hand on its 134th foundation day, the Congress party on Saturday protested against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: dharmendra pradhan, abvp, bjp, indian government, caa, nrc
Location: India, Maharashtra, Pune

Latest From India

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis, who was recently engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena, has in a cryptic comment said having a bad leader was not the state's fault,

'Having bad leader not Maharashtra's fault, staying with one is': Amruta Fadnavis slams Sena

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new generation was an embodiment of a new system and new order which will elevate the country to greater heights. (Photo: File)

Today's generation reflection of a new system: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren will take oath as 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday at Morabadi Ground at 2 pm. (Photo: File)

Hemant Soren to take oath as 11th CM of Jharkhand today

Pejavara Mutt Seer Vishwesha Teertha Swami passed away on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Pejavara Mutt chief Vishwesha Teertha Swami passes away at 88

MOST POPULAR

1

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

2

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

3

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

4

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

5

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham