Friday, Oct 29, 2021 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

  India   Politics  29 Oct 2021  BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata
India, Politics

BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but TMC also stands for temple, mosque and church: Mamata

PTI
Published : Oct 29, 2021, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2021, 1:29 pm IST

Banerjee accused the BJP of defacing her posters in the state and said people of India will deface the saffron party

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)
  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives in Panaji, on Oct 28, 2021. (PTI)

Panaji: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday told her party workers in poll-bound Goa that the BJP calls her "anti-Hindu" although it has no authority to give a "character certificate" to her, and added that the initial letters in her party's name - TMC - also stand for temple, mosque and church.

The West Bengal chief minister, who arrived in Goa on Thursday evening as part of her three-day visit to the BJP-ruled state, also said her party wants to fight elections here not to divide votes but to make the coastal state "strong and self-sufficient" and asserted that the state will not be run from Delhi.

 

She said her party doesn't divide people on religious lines even if they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians.

The TMC has announced its decision to contest all 40 Assembly seats in Goa in the upcoming polls and started inducting several local leaders into its fold. Banerjee's tour is being seen as an attempt by her to gauge political mood in the state ahead of the Assembly polls slated in early 2022.

During her maiden interaction with the TMC leaders in Goa, Banerjee accused the BJP of defacing her posters in the state and said people of India will deface the saffron party.

"When I come to Goa, they deface my posters. You will be defaced from India," she said.

 

"You deface us (our posters), show black flags, refuse to grant permission (to hold event) because you know that TMC will due but will never compromise," she said while targeting the ruling BJP in Goa.

Banerjee said that if the TMC comes to power in Goa, it will not work with the agenda of revenge, but work for the state.

Listing out various welfare schemes rolled out by her government in her home state, she said if the TMC can do it in West Bengal, the it can also do it the small state of Goa.

"I will be happy to do it. I am not going to be the chief minister of Goa, but I will see that there is policy, mechanism and no corruption in the government," she said.

 

Banerjee said the TMC is a national party and it can go anywhere.

"We will work for Goa in a strong manner. It is not that we want to divide votes. You have given opportunity to all parties, now give opportunity to the TMC," she said

She said the initial three letters in her party's name TMC also stand for temple, mosque and church.

"BJP calls me anti-Hindu, but they are no one to give me character certificate. They should first decide their own character certificate," the 66-year-old leader said.

Stating that the TMC doesn't divide people on the basis of religions - be they are Hindus, Muslims or Christians, Banerjee said, "We unite people."

 

She narrated how she has been associated with the all the religions by way of festivals and rituals.

Recalling her stint as a Union minister earlier, the TMC chief said she has travelled the country.

"I know India very well," she said.

Calling the TMC a transparent party, she said, "If you trust us, the party will give its fullest to back to you...Goa will not be run from Delhi."

Banerjee said her party wants to make Goa strong and self-sufficient and also protect the state's cultural heritage.

Referring to the Congress, she said the party has contested elections for 60-70 years.

"Last time (in 2017 Goa polls), you (Congress) allowed the BJP to form the government. They may repeat the same thing. How can we trust them? TMC is ready to give their blood for Goa, but it will not compromise with BJP," she said.

 

Tags: chief minister mamata banerjee, trinamul congress, saffron party, temples, churches, mosques
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan fans celebrate outside 'Mannat' residence after his son Aryan Khan was granted bail by Bombay High Court, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Aryan Khan's lawyers await HC order copy on his bail to secure his release from jail

HAL GM (Aircraft) S Manicka Vasagam handing over delivery documents to Boeing India Director-Supplier Development Ashwani Bhargava. (Photo by arrangement)

HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A Super Hornet

PM Modi arriving in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit, several bilateral meetings lines up

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,334

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham