Friday, Oct 29, 2021 | Last Update : 11:00 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Oct 2021  3-day RSS executive meet begins, to raise attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
India, Politics

3-day RSS executive meet begins, to raise attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 29, 2021, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2021, 8:46 am IST

Among other issues of national importance, the RSS top brass is likely to discuss the coming Assembly polls

Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS meeting (ANI)
  Mohan Bhagwat and Dattatreya Hosabale at the RSS meeting (ANI)

New Delhi/Dharwad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began a three-day all-India executive committee meeting in Dharwad, Karnataka, on Thursday, where it is likely to brainstorm on the strategy ahead and may also pass a resolution over the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh during Durga Puja earlier this month. Among other issues of national importance, the RSS top brass is likely to discuss the coming Assembly polls and coordination between the BJP and the RSS cadre for the elections.

The session began amid the chanting of Vedic hymns, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale attending, along with over 350 organising secretaries from across the country. Some senior BJP central leaders are also expected to attend the meeting.

 

“Today, the executive committee meeting of the RSS started here. We will deliberate on the current status of the Sangh’s work, our future plans and the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh,” RSS “Sah Prachar Pramukh” Narendra Thakur said. He said a resolution will be passed on the attacks.

Later, the RSS issued a statement saying that the participants led by Mr Bhagwat paid tributes to important figures who passed away this year, including two centenarians and Gandhians from Karnataka, Prof G. Venkatasubbaiah and H.S. Doreswamy, Dr H. Siddalingaiah, Congress leader Oscar Fernandes, seers Adhyatmanand Ji, Swami Omkaranand Ji, author Narendra Kohli and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

 

According to another RSS functionary, the meeting also discussed the restructuring and reorganisation of the Sangh. He noted that the RSS’ national executive committee meets every year at the end of October.

However, last year for the first time, the meeting took place virtually due to the Covid-19 related restrictions. “This year, the quorum is complete. More than 350 people have gathered here,” said an RSS leader.

RSS Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar had earlier said the Sangh would discuss its centenary celebrations plans for 2025. As part of its centenary celebrations, the Sangh has formulated a three-year action plan for its expansion starting from 2021 to 2024. The Sangh executive committee will discuss its plans to deal with the possible third wave of Covid-19 and to train its volunteers.

 

Tags: rashtriya swayam sevak (rss), mohan bhagawat, rss meeting
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

PM Modi arriving in Italy. (Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi)

PM Modi arrives in Italy for G20 Summit, several bilateral meetings lines up

People get inoculated with the dose of the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a temporary vaccination camp inside a school in Mumbai. (Indranil MUKHERJEE / AFP)

Active COVID-19 cases in country increase to 1,61,334

General Naravane (PTI)

Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play, professionalism: Army chief

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre extends RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' term for three years

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham