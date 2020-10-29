Friday, Oct 30, 2020 | Last Update : 08:02 AM IST

Narendra Modi attacks Opposition, urges people to not vote for 'jungle raj'

Published : Oct 29, 2020, 4:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 30, 2020, 3:35 am IST

Prime Minister addressed rallies at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections, in Muzaffarpur district, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Darbhanga: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday intensified his campaigning for the second and third phase of Assembly elections in Bihar.

While voting for the first phase was underway, Prime Minister addressed rallies at Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna and urged people to vote for NDA for the overall development of Bihar.

 

Listing out few of the key achievements of the NDA government, he reminded people of the “jungle raj” during the 15- year rule of the RJD. He said, “NDA is focusing on infrastructure development, better facilities in villages which will also benefit people of Bihar. For this, the government has approved a special fund of Rs. 1 Lakh crore. I urge you to take decisions wisely as those who pushed Bihar towards Jungle Raj are looking for an opportunity to return.”

During his public meetings, he also informed that 90 lakh women of Bihar have benefited from the government’s Ujjawala scheme.  

The Prime Minister added that the Opposition coalition was being led by leaders who have no roadmap or experience to run the state. He further said that the elections in Bihar are being held at a time when there is coronavirus pandemic and the state needed a stable government.

 

In an apparent attack on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, he said, "People do not have expectations from ‘Yuvraj of Jungle Raj’ (crown prince of jungle raj). Everyone knows about his capabilities and track record. Bihar needs a stable government for overall development."

"They are the ones (Opposition) responsible for jungle raj and made money through projects which were allotted for the development of the state. They made job creation into the money-making industry for their development," Prime Minister Modi said during his rallies in Bihar.

He also invoked the Ayodhya issue during his public meetings in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur. He said, “While standing in the land of Goddess Sita, I congratulate you as the construction work of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya has started.” While launching a veiled attack on the Opposition parties, the Prime Minister said that those who used to ask us about the date of Ram temple construction are now compelled to applaud.

 

He also used the occasion to state that Bihar has a great potential for tourism and Mithilanchal is the part of Ramayana circuit which is being expanded. He also added that Rs. 55000 crores were being spent on the construction of roads in the state.

BJP leaders in Patna said that besides Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna, Modi’s rallies were also broadcasted live through LED screens in other districts. He is to address six more rallies in Bihar ahead of the second and third phase of polls scheduled to be held on November 3 and November 7.

