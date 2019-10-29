Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 | Last Update : 04:17 PM IST

Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post, will form BJP govt in Maharashtra: Fadnavis

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Oct 29, 2019, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Oct 29, 2019, 1:49 pm IST

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said. (Photo: PTI)
  The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Assuring to form Bharatiya Janata Party led government in Maharashtra, CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that no 50:50 formula has been decided yet on the chief minister post with Shiv Sena.

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Sena over sharing of power in the next state government, Fadnavis also asserted that he will be the chief minister for another five years.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray last week reminded the BJP of the 50:50 formula "agreed upon" between himself, BJP president Amit Shah and Fadnavis ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Shiv Sena was not promised CM's post for two- and-a-half years when the alliance was formalised before the Lok Sabha polls," Fadnavis told reporters at his official residence 'Varsha' here.

The BJP-led alliance will provide a "stable and efficient" government for next five years, he said.

Fadnavis said the BJP Legislature Party will elect its new leader on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced the name and the meeting will be a formality," he said, apparently referring to Modi's statement during campaigning for polls that Fadnavis will lead the coalition.

 

With PTI inputs

