Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:18 PM IST

India, Politics

SP announces Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima as candidate for Rampur seat

ANI
Published : Sep 29, 2019, 8:22 pm IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2019, 8:22 pm IST

The party also released a list of five other candidates for the by-elections on October 21.

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party on Sunday declared Tazeen Fatima, wife of party lawmaker Azam Khan, as its candidate for the by-polls to Rampur Assembly seat. The party also released a list of five other candidates for the by-elections on October 21.

Fatima is a member of Rajya Sabha from the party and will contest from the seat vacated by her husband after he made his way to the Lok Sabha by defeating BJP candidate Jaya Prada from Rampur parliamentary seat.

Other names announced on Sunday were Sudhakar Singh from Ghosi, Nirbhay Singh Patel from Manikpur, Gaurav Kumar Rawat from Jaidpur, Subhash Rai from Jalalpur and Brajesh Verma Patel from Pratapgarh.

On September 22, Fatima was granted bail by a local Court in Rampur in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft. On September 5, the local administration had cut off the electricity connection of a resort owned by Azam Khan's kin in Rampur following complaints of illegal electricity and tubewell connections. An FIR was lodged against Fatima in this regard.

By-elections on 11 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled for October 21 and the results will be announced on 24th October.

Tags: samajwadi party, azam khan, tazeen fatima
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Stalin, the Leader of opposition in the Assembly, alleged “corruption in the Rs 350 crore tender for buying communication equipment including camera, CCTV, and digital mobile radio for the Tamil Nadu police” and demanded a fair probe by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption wing. (Photo: File | PTI)

Chennai: Stalin claims graft in gadgets tender, CM refutes allegation

The list of candidates was finalised after the party's Central Election Committee met under the chairmanship of party chief Sonia Gandhi and cleared the names. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Maharashtra polls: Former CM Ashok Chavan in 1st list of 51 Congress candidates

She has also approved the candidatures of Sayeeda Banu from the Kishanganj Assembly seat in Bihar, Rita Chaudhary from Mandawa in Rajasthan, Harendra Mirdha from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency in Rajasthan and Mannu Devi for the Balha-SC Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh, it added. (Photo: File)

Congress declares candidates for bypolls in Bihar, UP, Rajasthan

The EC order said Tamang’s disqualification stands reduced to one year and one month. In other words, his disqualification period ended on September 10 this year and he can contest poll to continue as Chief Minister. (Photo: Facebook | @ps.golay)

EC cuts short Sikkim CM’s disqualification period, enabling him to contest bypoll

MOST POPULAR

1

An ‘unputdownable’ Web Series

2

Prez VP Naidu, PM Modi remember freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary

3

iPhone XR price slashed in India; now available for below Rs 40K

4

In slip of tongue, Imran Khan calls PM Modi Indian president in UNGA speech

5

Redesigned Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly breaks after a day’s use

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham