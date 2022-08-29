Monday, Aug 29, 2022 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

'Was forced to leave my home,' Ghulam Nabi Azad after quitting Congress

ANI
Published : Aug 29, 2022, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2022, 1:49 pm IST

Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written, Azad said

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media, at his residence in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.
 Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad interacts with the media, at his residence in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

New Delhi: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who resigned from the grand old party recently said that he was "forced" to leave.

Speaking to media persons in the national capital, Azad said, "I have been forced to leave my home."

Taking a dig at the Congress over his resignation, he said, "Modi is an excuse, they have had an issue with me since the G23 letter was written. They never wanted anyone to write to them, question them."

"Several (Congress) meetings happened, but not even a single suggestion was taken," added Azad.

Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party citing the "immaturity" of Rahul Gandhi whom he blamed for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party.

In a hard-hitting 5 page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi, Azad claimed that a coterie runs the party while she was just a nominal head and all the major decisions were taken by "Shri Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs".

The development comes days after Azad resigned from the organisational post of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Azad wrote, "Since the 2019 elections the situation in the party has only worsened. After. Rahul Gandhi stepped down in a 'huff' and not before insulting all the senior Party functionaries who have given their lives to the party in a meeting of the extended Working Committee, you took over as interim President. A position that you have continue to hold even today for the past three years."

Several political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday met veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is planning to launch a new national party, a day after tendering resignations from all posts of Congress.

"MLAs from Jammu and Kashmir are here. A few more-some senior leaders and ex-ministers-will come in the evening. Azad Sa'ab said a national party will be formed, we'll begin from J&K and the upcoming poll will be fought strongly. Don't want to reply to comments, we'll reply with a victory," said ex-Congress leader Salman Nizami.

The meeting came within 24 hours of Azad's resignation from all posts in Congress and it holds importance as the polls in the valley are likely to be held later this year.

"Under the leadership of Azad ji we will launch a national party and the work will begin from Jammu and Kashmir. Azad ji will go to J&K and will form an alliance with like-minded parties and leaders. All the criticism coming Azad Ji's way will be answered by winning elections," ex- Congress leader Salman Nizami had earlier announced.

The decision to launch a new national party came just hours after the veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership.

