Monday, Aug 30, 2021 | Last Update : 09:29 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Aug 2021  Maharashtra: Scores of Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM
India, Politics

Maharashtra: Scores of Congress, NCP activists join AIMIM

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Aug 29, 2021, 11:57 pm IST
Updated : Aug 30, 2021, 8:57 am IST

Owaisi declared that AIMIM will contest all the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra and register decent victories

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — ANI
 Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. — ANI

Hyderabad: Scores of Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) activists in Maharashtra joined the AIMIM in the presence of party chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin here on Sunday.

Addressing the new entrants at the AIMIM headquarters Darussalam, Owaisi exuded confidence that the Majlis' flag will fly high in Maharashtra in the days to come.

 

Owaisi declared that AIMIM will contest all the upcoming municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra and register decent victories. Stating that the AIMIM had won two Assembly seats in Maharashtra in 2019, he vowed to strengthen the party and offered to campaign for the municipal polls.

Referring to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, Owaisi demanded that the Centre clarify whether it would re-designate 100 Taliban leaders who have been labelled as terrorists by the United Nations. He asked if the Taliban would be categorised as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

He sought to know whether the Centre had any contingency plan to deal with the Afghan crisis and whether it was in touch with the Taliban at any level.

 

Owaisi condemned Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel's controversial remarks claiming that laws and secularism would last only as long as Hindus are in a majority in the country, and that "courts, Lok Sabha, Constitution, secularism" will not remain if Hindus are reduced to a minority.

"India's Constitution guarantees secularism, equality and fundamental rights for everyone. The country runs on the basis of Constitution and is not based on population. He is only trying to incite communal tensions ignoring the fact that he holds a constitutional post," Owaisi said.

Tags: congress, ncp activists, aimim, asaduddin owaisi, darussalam, municipal polls maharashtra, taliban terrorist organisation, unlawful activities prevention act (uapa), afghan crisis, gujarat deputy cm nitin patel, indian constitution
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Latest From India

Deo recently visited New Delhi to meet the party high command. (Photo: PTI/File)

Deo hopes for early solution in Chhattisgarh CM row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Start-ups brighten India's future: PM Modi

Defence Minister Rajnath SIngh addresses at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Aug 29, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Changing Afghan power equations a challenge for India, rethinking strategy: Rajnath

Several bar bodies and lawyers have been demanding that physical hearings should resume immediately. (Photo: PTI/File)

Supreme Court's new SOPs to resume physical hearing of some cases from Sept 1

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham