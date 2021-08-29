Sunday, Aug 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:22 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Aug 2021  After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul
India, Politics

After breather, Baghel holds victory rally, lauds Rahul

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Aug 29, 2021, 7:46 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2021, 7:46 am IST

As many as 53 out of total 70 Congress MLAs, including around a dozen ministers in his Cabinet, accompanied him on his flight from Delhi

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)
 Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel waving to supporters during the victory rally in Raipur. (AA)

Raipur: A day after he seemingly blunted the threat to his chair posed by his ministerial colleague, T.S. Singh Deo, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday held a "victory procession" here on his arrival from Delhi.

Mr Baghel staged a massive show of strength at the airport with hundreds of Congress workers raising slogans in support of him and later taking him in a procession from the airport to his official residence.

 

The chief minister was seen waving to his supporters as his convoy, followed by around 2,000 bikes carrying his followers, sped through the streets of Raipur.

“I am extremely happy”, Mr Baghel told reporters at Swami Vivekanand airport in Raipur.

“My leader Rahul Gandhi has been invited by Congress leaders and workers to visit Chhattisgarh. He will go around Chhattisgarh to see for himself the development made by my government. He will also visit north Chhattisgarh (the area of influence of Mr Singh Deo). Mr Gandhi will project the Chhattisgarh model of development in the country after witnessing the progress made in the state by my government during his stay here”, Mr Baghel added.

 

As many as  53 out of total 70 Congress MLAs, including around a dozen ministers in his Cabinet, accompanied him on his flight from Delhi.

The ruling party legislators had been camping in Delhi for the last couple of days to mount pressure on the party high command not to change the leadership in the state.

Mr Baghel had on Friday flown to Delhi, his second visit to the national capital in a week, after being summoned by the Central party leadership to resolve the crisis in Congress in Chhattisgarh triggered by the power struggle between him and Mr Singh Deo.

Mr Singh Deo has been demanding that the party high command "honour" the purported agreement of sharing the chief minister’s post between Mr Baghel and him for two-and-a-half years each, reached during the formation of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh in 2018.

 

Mr Baghel, however, has quoted AICC general secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh, P.L. Punia, to deny any such agreement.

Mr Baghel had a marathon meeting the Gandhi siblings, Rahul and Priyanka, in Delhi on Friday to end the month-long impasse.

Tags: chhattisgarh, bhupesh baghel government, p.l. punia, victory rally
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

Latest From India

A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 at District Govt Women's Hospital in Varanasi. (Photo: AP)

India logs 45,083 new COVID-19 cases

Banerjee has been asked to appear at the ED headquarters in New Delhi on September 6. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata's nephew Abhishek gets ED summons in coal scandal

One more accused in the rape case is absconding and search is on the nab him. (Representational Image: PTI)

A minor among five held in Mysuru gang rape case

Covid-appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced at all crowded places, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Ensure no large gathering during coming festival season: MHA to states

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham