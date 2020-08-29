Saturday, Aug 29, 2020 | Last Update : 10:11 PM IST

  India   Politics  29 Aug 2020  HM Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, will be discharged soon
India, Politics

HM Amit Shah recovers after post-COVID care, will be discharged soon

PTI
Published : Aug 29, 2020, 7:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2020, 7:01 pm IST

He was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches

Home Minister Amit Shah
 Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to AIIMS here on August 18 for post-COVID care, has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time, hospital authorities said on Saturday.  

"Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, is admitted at AIIMS, New Delhi for post-COVID care. He has recovered and is likely to be discharged in a short time," the AIIMS said in a statement.

 

On August 2, Shah, 55, had said on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He had undergone treatment for the coronavirus infection at Medanta Hospital and was discharged after he tested negative for the disease. 

According to an earlier statement by AIIMS, he was admitted to the hospital on August 18 following complaints of fatigue and body aches, days after his discharge from Medanta.

