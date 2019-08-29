Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 12:05 PM IST

India, Politics

Y S Chowdary scoffs at Andhra govt claims he benefited from Amaravati land deals

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 29, 2019, 11:18 am IST
Updated : Aug 29, 2019, 11:18 am IST

YSRCP has alleged that then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and those close to him resorted to 'insider trading'.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party YSR Congress have alleged that Y S Chowdary was in fact a major beneficiary in the land deals. (Photo: File)
 Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party YSR Congress have alleged that Y S Chowdary was in fact a major beneficiary in the land deals. (Photo: File)

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has accused Rajya Sabha MP Y S Chowdary -- who recently shifted from the TDP to the BJP -- of reportedly using “insider information” in purchasing land in the Amaravati region much before the city was declared the state capital.

"Chandrababu (former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu) had leaked the information to his close aides about the proposed capital Amaravati. Many TDP leaders, including Y S Chowdary, purchased land at low cost from the Amaravati farmers. After all the lands were in the name of TDP leaders or their relatives, on September 4, 2014, Chandrababu Nadu announced Amaravati as the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh," IANS quoted from a government statement released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Chowdary had denied owning land in Amaravati. But the state government on Wednesday revealed he was allegedly in possession of over 623 acres of land.

The statement said that Chowdary and his family members had bought 623.12 acres of land inside and around the capital area region skirting the land pooling zone.

YSRCP has alleged that then chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and those close to him resorted to 'insider trading' by buying land at throwaway prices before deciding on Amaravati as the state capital, the IANS report said.

The government revealed that Chowdary, who is locally popular as Sujana Chowdary, purchased 110.6 acres in Gudimetla village of Krishna district at Rs 5 lakh per acre before the announcement of Amaravati as the state capital.

"The land was bought by one Jatin Kumar, who heads one of the 120 shell companies of Chowdary," said the official statement revealed by news agency IANS.

The statement said that Chowdary's nephew Yelamanchali Jathin Kumar also made huge profits by establishing Shiva Jyothi Flycon Blocks Private Limited in 11.56 acres of land.

Chowdary had adopted Ponnavaram village, where he purchased 13.39 acres in the name of his father Y Janardahana Rao. Another 3.5 acres was purchased by him in the name of his brothers Y. Shiva Ramakrishna, Y. Shivalinga Prasad, and his wife Y. Susheela Kumar.

The Andhra BJP MP also purchased land in the name of SJK Biotech Pharma Private Limited in Chandapuram village, the statement said.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party YSR Congress have alleged that Y S Chowdary was in fact a major beneficiary in the land deals.

Refuting the allegations, Chowdary had said, "All the allegations are baseless and the funny part is that they simply added up the properties of various people carrying my family name."

Senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana had recently said that Amaravati may be an unsafe location for the new capital as it lies in a "flood-prone" zone and it would work out doubly expensive due to the nature of the terrain.

To this, Chowdary said the government would have to face the farmers' ire if they shifted the capital out of Amaravati.

Satyanarayana has also put out in public domain documents and information that suggest that Chowdary benefited from the land deals.

There are reports that Jagan Mohan Reddy may opt for four capital cities located in different parts of the state.

YSR Congress has long opposed the idea of setting up the state capital in Amaravati, as envisioned by Chandrababu Naidu. Different statements from Andhra Pradesh ministers have fuelled uncertainty on the fate of Amaravati as the state's capital, the BJP said on Wednesday and asked the government to make its position clear on the matter.

Tags: amaravati, jagan mohan reddy, bjp, ysrc, y s chowdary
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati

Latest From India

'The trust did not file a criminal case but simply recovered the money from the salary of the trust's Assistant Executive Officer. Are they trying to save someone? We demand a probe,' state BJP leader Bhanu Prakash Reddy had said, alleging discrepancies in the investigation conducted by the authorities. (Photo: File)

Andhra: BJP demands probe for ornaments which went missing 3 years ago from TTD

The mother had resorted to the extreme measure after she allegedly failed to get proper medical treatment for her daughter to stop her from taking drugs. (Representational Image)

‘Easy availability of drugs,’ blames Amritsar woman, chains drug-addict daughter

The bench said the government's communication will be discussed by the collegium and a decision will be taken. (Photo: File)

Centre asks apex court to reconsider elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi

A Senegalese woman has been apprehended at Mumbai airport for allegedly carrying 25,000 euros (approximately Rs 20 lakh) concealed in her groin area, the CISF said in a statement on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Senegalese woman held for concealing Rs 20 lakh in her groin area at Mumbai airport

MOST POPULAR

1

International hotel chain to ditch single-use plastics

2

Ed Sheeran takes break from music for this reason

3

Students to rate performance of teachers in Odisha

4

Indian Army preparing to train women soldiers for Military Police

5

Why bananas will no more be sold at the food stalls; find out here

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham