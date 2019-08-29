Thursday, Aug 29, 2019 | Last Update : 08:23 AM IST

PM Modi to launch 'Fit India Movement', administer fitness pledge today

The programme aims to encourage all citizens to inculcate a culture of fitness.

 On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday would launch “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here at 10 pm. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: On the occasion of National Sports Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday would launch “Fit India Movement” at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here at 10 pm. The Prime Minister will also administer a fitness pledge in his address, inviting all Indians to join in.

The launch of the Fit India campaign will be telecast live on Doordarshan and will be simulcast on social media platforms Youtube and Facebook.

The campaign is supported by several national sports icons including World Badminton champion P V Sindhu, sprinter Hima Das along with celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik.

Encouraging followers to take out some time everyday to stay fit, P V Sindhu in a video released by Sports Authority of India on August 27 said, “I am taking the pledge, are you guys ready to take the pledge.

The Prime Minister had announced the launch of the campaign during his monthly radio address, “Mann Ki Baat” on August 25 and said he wanted to see his listeners fit and make them “fitness conscious”. He had indicated that the fitness programme will have fixed goals.

Arrangements have been made for wide viewing of the launch; University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked affiliated higher educational institutes to make arrangements for live viewing of the event by the students, faculty and staff

Institutes have also been instructed to prepare and implement an institutional fitness plan incorporating sports/exercises/physical activities for fitness, into the daily routine. UGC has also asked institutes to encourage every person to walk 10,000 steps on Thursday.

Institutes have also been told to upload their fitness action plans on UGC’s “Fit India Movement Portal” which is under development.

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister’s initiative was receiving support from all sections of the society.

“Tremendous supporters are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the #FitIndiaMovement to be launched by @narendramodi ji on 29th Aug at 10am,” said the minister.

Chief Ministers, Corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success.

PM Modi is a well known supporter of Yoga and has in the past attributed his fitness to regular yoga and breathing exercises.

Speaking about his fitness routine, the Prime Minsiter had said, “I am equally energetic from morning till night. I guess the secret behind it is yoga and [breathing exercises]. Whenever I feel tired, I just practice deep breathing and that refreshes me again.”

Fit India Movement is the latest among several other initiatives by the Prime Minister to promote fitness and health.

