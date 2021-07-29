Thursday, Jul 29, 2021 | Last Update : 12:07 PM IST

  India   Politics  29 Jul 2021  Mizoram arming civilians: Assam chief minister
India, All India

Mizoram arming civilians: Assam chief minister

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 29, 2021, 9:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2021, 10:25 am IST

Assam also has ongoing border disputes with several of its neighbouring states -- including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)
 Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (ANI)

Guwahati: Amid the ongoing attempts by the Central government to resolve the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday accused the Mizoram government of arming its civilians with weapons and ammunitions for two months.

Asserting it was for the first time that the Assam police has succeeded in retrieving its land encroached by Mizoram since November 2020, the chief minister told reporters a contingent of 300 security personnel led by IGP Anurag Agarwal had been deployed in all five disputed sectors of the Assam-Mizoram border.

 

Assam also has ongoing border disputes with several of its neighbouring states -- including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- and government sources expressed fears that these could lead to flareups unless they were defused in time.

Top government sources said, meanwhile, that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga have been summoned by Union home minister Amit Shah for a meeting on the border conflict in New Delhi on Thursday. The chief secretaries and DGPs of both states were in New Delhi on Wednesday for a meeting with the Union home secretary to find an amicable solution to the problem.

 

Earlier, Mr Sarma also claimed his government’s crackdown on narcotics smuggling and the new law restricting cattle transportation through its territory might have been the trigger for “non-state actors” in Mizoram to engineer Monday’s flareup in which five policemen were killed.

Expressing deep anguish over the incident, Mr Sarma said: “How could civilians in battle fatigues and bulletproof vests turn up at the border to attack our policemen with sniper rifles. I have video evidence. I think it should be investigated whether certain vested non-state actors entered the fray.” Mr Sarma posted some videos in the social media of heavily armed Mizo youths positioning on some hilltops targeting Assam police personnel.

 

Mr Sarma, however, admitted Assam was battling with border problems with several states. “I am meeting with Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on August 6 to discuss the border problem and planning to have another meeting with Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu soon to discuss and resolve the border issue at the earliest,” said the CM, while pointing out that border disputes can only be resolved by the Central government.

It is significant that there were reports of a problem on the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border too as the head of a local organisation, the Wancho Council, Mr Sompha Wangsa, on Wednesday alleged that armed personnel of a Assam police battalion had on July 19 allegedly destroyed a paddy field in Longkhojan village in Kanubari circle of Longing district of Arunachal Pradesh, claiming that the area belonged to Assam.

 

The incident on Assam-Mizoram border has surcharged the atmosphere in the disputed areas of Nagaland as well as Meghalaya, security sources said, fearing that it may flare up if preventive steps are not taken swiftly.

Pointing out that the situation on the Assam-Mizoram border was still tense, the security sources said the Union home ministry had started the deployment of the CRPF in trouble-torn areas to act as a “neutral force” for both states. The sources, however, said that the complete deployment of paramilitary forces may take some time as they are shifted from other parts of the region.

A delegation of the Assam Congress led by PCC chief Bhupen Bora was on Wednesday not allowed to visit the conflict area of Assam-Mizoram border. “We came here to see the condition of people in the border areas after the conflict. We wanted permission to visit the inter-state border --not the Indo-Pakistan border -- but were not allowed. Our delegation, comprising five members, including Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, had the right to visit our people in the border area,” said the PCC chief after they were not allowed to visit the border.

 

Meanwhile, normal life in the three districts of Assam’s Barak Valley was completely affected on Wednesday due to a a 12-hour bandh called to protest against the killing of seven people, including five policemen, in the recent border clash with Mizoram. Several social organisations in Hailakandi district blocked roads leading to Mizoram and launched an indefinite “economic blockade: to prevent the movement of trucks laden with goods bound for the neighbouring state. All businesses remained closed and only a few vehicles plied on the roads of Mizoram-bordering Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, while emergency services were exempted from the purview of the Barak Valley bandh that began at 5 am.

 

The bandh, called by Barak Democratic Front (BDF) and supported by political outfits including the Opposition AIUDF and social outfits, was total and there were no reports of any untoward incident from any district, another official said.

Tags: assam-mizoram border dispute, assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, arming civilians, mizoram chief minister zoramthanga, union home minister amit shah, mizo youth, arunachal pradesh chief minister pema khandu, meghalaya chief minister conrad sangma, assam-arunachal pradesh border, wancho council, nagaland, meghalaya, assam’s barak valley, barak democratic front (bdf)
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

India is home to 51 tiger reserves spread across 18 states. (Photo: PTI/File)

India committed to ensuring safe habitats for its tigers: PM Modi

A health worker takes swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 testing at Dadar railway station in Mumbai, Monday, July 26, 2021. (PTI/Kunal Patil)

Active COVID-19 cases register increase for second consecutive day

In Lahaul’s Udaipur, two tents of labourers and a private JCB were washed away in the flash floods around 8 pm on Tuesday. — Representational image/PTI

Cloudbursts, flash floods kill 17 people in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with leaders of Opposition Parties address media on the issue of the Pegasus Project, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Pegasus is not a privacy issue, it's treason: Rahul

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham