Wednesday, Jul 29, 2020 | Last Update : 04:26 PM IST

127th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,532,125

49,622

Recovered

988,626

35,527

Deaths

34,224

770

Maharashtra39144023227714165 Tamil Nadu2276881669563659 Delhi1322751175073881 Andhra Pradesh110297526221148 Karnataka107001405042057 Uttar Pradesh73951445201497 West Bengal62964420221449 Gujarat57982425142368 Telangana5714242909480 Bihar4359129220269 Rajasthan3863627317644 Assam349482661988 Haryana3287625758406 Madhya Pradesh2921720343830 Odisha2810718061189 Kerala208951072468 Jammu and Kashmir1887910885333 Punjab143789752336 Jharkhand9563398494 Chhatisgarh8286543946 Uttarakhand6587372070 Goa5287359536 Tripura4288260917 Puducherry3011178247 Himachal Pradesh2330123413 Manipur231716150 Nagaland14605774 Arunachal Pradesh13306173 Chandigarh93459914 Meghalaya7791945 Sikkim5921861 Mizoram3841980
  India   Politics  29 Jul 2020  Rajasthan political crisis deepens as governor rejects Assembly session proposal once again
India, Politics

Rajasthan political crisis deepens as governor rejects Assembly session proposal once again

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 29, 2020, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2020, 4:16 pm IST

Gehlot added that his faction of the Congress would emerge victorious ultimately.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)
 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

The Rajasthan political imbroglio continued to Wednesday as governor Kalraj Mishra rejected the proposal to call the Assembly government for the third time. Later, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is currently meeting the governor over the issueat the Raj Bhavan.

"Rajasthan Governor has returned proposal for calling assembly session for third time. I am going to meet him to know what he wants," PTI quoted him as saying. Gehlot added that his faction of the Congress would emerge victorious whether Rajasthan governor seeks a notice of 21 days or 31 days to call Assembly session.

The Gehlot government had sent a third proposal on Tuesday seeking an Assembly session from July 31, but refused to mention the floor test in the proposal. The governor had demanded that the agenda of the session be specified.

Mishra on Monday sought a redrafted proposal from the government that included three points: A 21-day notice for calling a session, live broadcast of the proceedings if there is a trust vote, and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Mishra also issued a statement saying that there would be no Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Bhavan due to the coronavirus pandemic. The statement remained silent on the status of the Assembly session, leading to speculations that there would not be any session either.

Slamming Mishra for his reluctance to call a session of the Assembly, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel tweeted: "Perhaps first time in our history we are seeing a Governor reluctant to convene assembly despite aid & advice of elected Chief Minister. If this dangerous precedent is allowed,what will happen if the Rashtrapati refuses to summon Parliament despite Union Cabinet recommending it?".

The impasse between the Gehlot government and the Governor has been on since last week, when Congress MLAs staged a five-hour sit-in at the Raj Bhawan demanding an Assembly session.

Tags: ashok gehlot government, ashok gehlot, kalraj mishra, rajasthan political crisis
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Representational image.

Ministry of Human Resource Development to be renamed Ministry of Education

The five Rafales fly in formation into Indian air space after taking of from Dubai. (PTI Photo)

Welcome home, golden arrows: 5 Rafale fighter jets land at Ambala air base

A health official wearing a PPE suit collects a swab sample from a resident (not in picture) to test for the COVID-19 coronavirus at a temporary testing facility in New Delhi on July 28, 2020. (AFP)

Delhi shows signs of a peak while India crosses 15 lakh corona mark

China has brought a large number of troops, estimated to be around 40,000 soldiers in the front and depth areas at the LAC. (PTI)

Disengagement of troops complete in most areas, situation cooling down at LAC: China

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham