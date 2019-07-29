WB police acts as TMC cadre, harass victims family: Babul Supriyo

BJP workers have alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers murdered party worker Kashinath Ghosh.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that police and administration in West Bengal are allegedly acting as TMC party cadre and are indulged in harassing the family member of the BJP workers who were killed in the violence. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that police and administration in West Bengal are allegedly acting as TMC party cadre and are indulged in harassing the family member of the BJP workers who were killed in the violence.

He was reacting on the murder of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh whose body parts was taken out from a canal in Hooghly.

"The deceased wife said it was a planned murder by TMC party workers. Such murders have become a routine affair in West Bengal," said Supriyo.

"Ruling party is using police and administration who are acting as TMC cadre and are not putting a check on political murder and are involved in harassing the family of deceased BJP workers," he said.

"Mamata Banerjee is the perpetrator of the crime and incites violence," he said.

The body of BJP party worker Kashinath Ghosh was taken out from a canal in Hooghly on Sunday, said police.

"It is a planned murder I want the murderer to get heavy punishment and if possible, the murderer should be hanged," Ghosh's wife alleged.

BJP workers have alleged that Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers murdered him. The TMC workers have denied the claim.

Ghosh, along with 26 other BJP members were accused of committing the murder of TMC member Lalchand Bagh in Nakunda village earlier.