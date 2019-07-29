Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:38 AM IST

India, Politics

Kerala Cong workers sprinkle cow dung water to ‘purify’ venue after Dalit’s protest

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 9:58 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 9:58 am IST

In a counter-protest, the Youth Congress activists staged a march against the MLA, alleging her protest was an act to 'befool' the people.

Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it 'casteist' and lodging a police complaint. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it 'casteist' and lodging a police complaint. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Thrissur: An alleged symbolic "purification ceremony" conducted by some Youth Congress workers in protest against a stir by a Dalit CPI MLA has triggered a controversy in Kerala with the lawmaker dubbing it "casteist" and lodging a police complaint.

State Ministers also came down on the Youth Congress workers and said such acts cannot be accepted.

The incident took place at Cherppu near Thrissur Saturday after Nattika MLA Geetha Gopi staged a sit-in in front of the a Public Works Department engineer's office protesting against the "poor condition" of a road in the locality.

In a counter-protest, the Youth Congress activists staged a march against the MLA, alleging her protest was an act to "befool" the people.

They also sprinkled cow dung-mixed water at the place, where she had staged the sit-in, considered a symbolic purification ceremony.

The MLA alleged the ceremony was casteist and filed a complaint with the police on Sunday.

Kerala Cultural Minister AK Balan lashed out at the Youth Congress activists and alleged such so-called purification ceremony was usually seen in north India.

"Such acts are normally seen in north India. It cannot be accepted," he said.

Health Minister KK Shylaja also condemned the incident and said the act against the MLA showed the "political culture" of the protesters.

Tags: kerala, congress youth, mla, cpi, dalit
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur

Latest From India

The Andhra Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to implement the quota in the state. (Photo: File)

Jagan Reddy govt issues guidelines for implementation of 10 pc reservation for EBCs

The Prime Minister also released the All India Tiger Estimation 2018. (Photo: File)

India one of safest habitats in world with 3,000 tigers: PM Modi

Earlier, Dr Manjeet Singh of District Hospital Poonch said, 'The child is still very critical. We have kept him in observation after an operation. The two adults have been shifted to a hospital in Jammu.'

Injured in ceasefire violation by Pak, 10-day-old injured baby succumbs to injuries in J&K

The newly sworn-in Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will face a trust vote today.(Photo: ANI)

K'taka floor test: 'Wont indulge in vindictive politics,' says Yediyurappa

MOST POPULAR

1

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

2

Skip Apple iPhone 11! This smartphone will come with cutting-edge tech

3

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

4

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

5

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMLife

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham