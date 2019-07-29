Monday, Jul 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:51 AM IST

India, Politics

Foreign assets worth Rs 200 crore found after raids on Haryana Congress leader

PTI
Published : Jul 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST
Updated : Jul 29, 2019, 9:35 am IST

Tax officials had searched 13 premises linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana. (Photo: Facebook/ bishnoikuldeep)
 Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana. (Photo: Facebook/ bishnoikuldeep)

New Delhi: Tax officials have recovered foreign assets worth over Rs 200 crore after raids against Haryana Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi and his family, the Income Tax Department said on Sunday.

Tax officials had searched 13 premises linked to Kuldeep Bishnoi in Haryana, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on July 23.

"The group, controlled by persons who have significant political presence in a neighbouring state for decades and are occupying responsible political positions has been generating large amounts of undisclosed income over several decades," the IT Department said in a statement.

"Evidence detected so far reveals undisclosed cash dealings of huge amounts in immovable property transactions, construction among others," it added.

While the statement did not name anyone, official sources in the department said the case involves Kuldeep Bishnoi, son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is a Congress MLA from the Adampur constituency in Haryana.

In its statement, the tax department said that it has "successfully lifted the mask and has detected undisclosed foreign assets worth over Rs. 200 crore, apart from domestic tax evasion of more than Rs 30 crore."

Tax officials added that foreign holdings have "remained hidden for decades" in countries like the British Virgin Islands, Panama, UK and UAE.

The officials added that the latest findings may also have "multi-agency ramifications", indicating that the evidences against Kuldeep Bishnoi could be shared with the Enforcement Directorate and others.

Tags: congress, raids, it, kuldeep bishnoi, haryana
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The five MLAs -- Munirathnam Naidu, Byrathi Basavaraj, MTB Nagaraj, ST Somashekar and Shivaram Hebbar arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport amid tight security, ahead of the trust vote in the Assembly which will be held later in the day. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of trust vote, 5 disqualified K'taka Cong MLAs return to Bengaluru

Mahajan also dismissed Sharad Pawar's allegations that the BJP was misusing government agencies against the leaders of the Congress and the NCP to make them defect. (Photo: Twitter)

At least 50 MLAs of Cong, NCP in touch with BJP: Maharashtra minister

Union Minister Babul Supriyo said that police and administration in West Bengal are allegedly acting as TMC party cadre and are indulged in harassing the family member of the BJP workers who were killed in the violence. (Photo: File)

WB police acts as TMC cadre, harass victims family: Babul Supriyo

Officials said Vyas and Ahuja met senior police officials two days ago and told them of the alleged blackmailing by the woman, who are from Delhi, following which a trap was laid. (Representational Image)

In an offer to take back rape case, mother-daughter demand Rs 15 lakh from accused

MOST POPULAR

1

Hollywood actor Jessica Alba's Twitter account hacked

2

Skip Apple iPhone 11! This smartphone will come with cutting-edge tech

3

Election advertisement banner featuring Netanyahu, Modi spotted in Israel

4

Kashmiri youth take army recruitment test, urge others to contribute to nation

5

12-yr-old Revant comes out with solutions for traffic rule violators; files 4 patents

more

Editors' Picks

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham