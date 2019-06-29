Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 PM IST

India, Politics

‘Undergoing treatment, media cooking up stories’: Tejashwi clarifies on his absence

ANI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 12:52 pm IST

Amid the chaos over Tejashwi's absence, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had said her son will be back soon.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: File)
 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is facing backlash over his absence during the monsoon session of Bihar Assembly, said he is undergoing treatment for ligament and ACL injury, adding that political opponents and a section of the media are "cooking up spicy stories" regarding his absence.

"Friends! For last few weeks I was busy undergoing treatment for my long-delayed ligament & ACL injury. However, I'm amused to see political opponents, as well as a section of media, cooking up spicy stories," Tejashwi tweeted.

"We are accountable to people who look for a socialist-secular and social justice alternative in us and wish to assure that we are very much here and the fight is on...Recent developments helped me study, scrutinise, analyse and appraise the things in a different way," he said in another tweet.

Tejashwi is also facing backlash over his absence from the state at a time when Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has claimed the lives of hundreds of children in Muzzafarpur.

However, the RJD leader assured that he is constantly following up on the outbreak of the virus and has asked his colleagues to take stock of the situation on a regular basis.

"Constantly following up the untimely loss of hundreds of poor kids due to AES. In this tragic moment asked party workers, leaders to visit affected families without getting into Photo-OP and MPs to raise it in Parliament and that is why PM responded. My Dear Bihar!I am very much here," he wrote on Twitter.

It should be noted that Yadav has not been seen in public ever since the results of the Lok Sabha elections were out on May 23. His party RJD, which contested the polls in alliance with others, including Congress, failed to win a single seat.

Amid the chaos over Tejashwi's absence, his mother and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had said her son will be back soon.

"Tejashwi ji will come soon, he is busy with some work. He is not sitting idle," she had told reporters in Patna on Friday.

Tags: rjd, tejashwi yadav, aes, rabri devi, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday hit out at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that criminals are 'roaming around freely, doing as they like' in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Has UP govt surrendered before criminals?: Priyanka lashes out at Adityanath

Endorsing Shah’s opinions – expressed in Lok Sabha on Friday – as a 'historical truth', Madhav told ANI: 'When it was introduced, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said it was a temporary position, it would erode on its own. Even Nehru wanted it to go.' (Photo: ANI)

Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel: Ram Madhav

At least 15 people died while three others sustained injuries after a portion of a wall collapsed near Talab Masjid in Kondhwa area of Pune. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Pune wall collapse: Nitish Kumar announces Rs 2 lakh relief to kin of deceased

The top court, which would function with its full judicial strength of 31 judges under the stewardship of Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, is likely to deliver its verdict in the review pleas in Rafale case. (Photo: File)

SC to hear, decide sensitive cases like Ayodhya, Rafale on reopening

MOST POPULAR

1

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

2

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

3

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

4

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

5

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham