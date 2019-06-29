Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

India, Politics

Lynching incidents shouldn't be politicised or given communal colour: Naqvi

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 5:11 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 5:11 pm IST

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated hall of the Haj House in Mumbai.

The comment comes in the backdrop of the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand last week. (Photo: File)
 The comment comes in the backdrop of the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand last week. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Saturday said incidents of lynching should not be given a communal colour or politicised.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating a renovated hall of the Haj House in Mumbai. "Lynching is a criminal subject. It should not be give a communal colour. It is highly condemnable and no one should politicise it," the Minority Affairs Minister said.

The comment comes in the backdrop of the alleged lynching of a 24-year-old man in Jharkhand last week. The victim, Tabrez Ansari, was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed with sticks by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on suspicion of theft. The man was purportedly seen in a video being forced to chant "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Hanuman". He later succumbed to injuries.

Naqvi said the culture of harmony and tolerance of majority Hindu community has built and strengthened the foundation of India's democratic secularism. "India is the world's largest secular democratic country because after partition, Pakistan chose to become an Islamic nation, while the majority Hindu community in India chose the path of secularism," he said.

Despite the diversity in languages, faiths, food and style of living, India's culture has kept us united through a strong bond. Today, the minorities in India are moving forward on the path of development with religious and social freedom, the minister said.

"The strong inclusive culture, unity and harmony of India has defeated terrorism and other enemies of humanity. Terrorist groups such as Al Qaeda and Islamic State have not been successful in their evil designs due to the commitment to unity of our society," the BJP leader said.

The Muslim community in India knows very well that terrorism is the biggest enemy of the entire humanity and Islam, he said.

 "We should remain cautious to ensure that no negative agenda is successful in disturbing the atmosphere of inclusive development and harmony. We have to make secularism and democracy our strength and not a weakness," Naqvi said.

The minister said it was for the first time since independence that a record 2 lakh Indian Muslims will go on Haj this year without any subsidy. "An honest and transparent system developed by the Modi government has ensured that even after removal of Haj subsidy, there is no unnecessary financial burden on the Haj pilgrims," he said.

"A record number of two lakh Indian Muslims will go on Haj this year in over 500 flights from 21 embarkation points across the country," Naqvi said.

The number of women Haj pilgrims going without 'mehram' (male companion) this year is double as compared to last year, the minister added.

Tags: tabrez ansari, mukhtar abbas naqvi, alwar lynching
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed official with bat, gets bail

Tamil Nadu's new Chief Secretary and Director General of Police were appointed on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

K Shanmugam appointed as new Chief Secretary of TN, JK Tripathy as new DGP

The body was exhumed after the man was identified as Sagar, a Hindu, police said. (Photo: Representational)

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

Rajkumar, who was taken into custody on June 12 in connection with a financial fraud case, had died on June 21 in Peermedu sub-jail, allegedly due to custodial torture. (Photo: Representational)

Congress demands judicial probe into custodial death of Kerala man

MOST POPULAR

1

Murdered Hindu man wrongly buried as Muslim, body exhumed

2

'She has my heart': Arjun Kapoor confesses his love for Malaika Arora

3

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

4

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

5

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Sidharth Malhotra and others set monsoon fashion goals for their fans. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Monsoon fashion: Hrithik, Kangana, Deepika & others step out in style; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Pooja Hegde, Sidharth Malhotra and others snapped in stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stylish Bollywood: Varun, Vicky, Janhvi & others step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham