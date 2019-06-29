Sunday, Jun 30, 2019 | Last Update : 12:55 AM IST

Hanumantha Rao submits resignation as AICC Secretary

ANI
Rao claimed that advisors of Gandhi have misled him into believing that he was responsible for the poll drubbing.

'If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers,' Rao said. (Photo: ANI)
Hyderabad: AICC secretary V Hanumantha Rao on Saturday submitted his resignation from the party post, saying that he would not like to carry on with any responsibility if Rahul Gandhi is not in the leadership role.

"If a leader who is supposed to lead us is stepping aside from his responsibility, then what would be the condition of his followers. So, I would not like to continue as the AICC secretary if it is not under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. I have already sent my resignation letter to Delhi," Rao told ANI.

"The Congress party has faced a devastating defeat in the recent parliament election. But it is not right that Rahul Gandhi took the whole responsibility of the defeat and offered to resign as the party president. The responsibility of poll drubbing lies with each and every member of the party," he added.

Scores of Congress office bearers from across the country have submitted their resignations from their respective party posts after Gandhi's offered to step down as Congress president at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on May 25, taking the moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the 17th Lok Sabha polls.

"I strongly believe that the advisors of Rahul Gandhi fed him with wrong information, and that is the reason for the defeat. Moreover, the party has encouraged parachute leaders by completely ignoring the loyalists and senior leaders," he said.

"The work done by each and every party member must be monitored for the better performance of the party, which has been done. I request Rahul Gandhi to take back the responsibility as the party president to bring back the glory of the party," the Congress leader said.

