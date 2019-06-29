Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:45 AM IST

India, Politics

‘Govt has never spoken truth about atomic equipments’, says Kamal Haasan

PTI
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 11:17 am IST

The MNM founder, while pitching for stronger gram sabhas, said similar meetings should be held in all wards of cities.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment. (Photo: File)
 Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan on Friday voiced concern over the safety of the country's proposed first Away From Reactor (AFR) facility of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, saying never in history have governments spoken the truth about atomic equipment.

Terming the 'away' term in the AFR as vague, he demanded a definition on it from the government, saying "Even five feet can be away. This is a layman's question, I accept. But still it has to be defined," he said.

"As far as atomic equipment are concerned, never in history have governments spoken the truth. They should at least do it now," he told reporters at the party office here, citing the Fukushima disaster as an example.

The actor-politician alleged that people of Tamil Nadu, who are opposed to the KNPP, have been at the receiving end of the Centre's "arrogance."

They are now fighting against waste, which he alleged, was dumped from the plant.

"This shows their (Centre's) arrogance to implement what they want," Haasan said.

Claiming that there has been no Research and Development on radioactive disasters, he said "Any technology without safety can be dangerous. We are scared about it."

The MNM founder, while pitching for stronger gram sabhas, said similar meetings should be held in all wards of cities.

"If all villages voice their demands in unison, there are ways to get a good government. This is a long time dream since the Gandhi era...," he said.

The party president participated in the grama sabhas of 72 villages through video conference.

Tags: mnm, kamal haasan, afr, nuclear power plant
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Two separate First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed in the case. (Representational Image)

Pehlu Khan lynched in 2017, now a chargesheet against him for cow smuggling

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Saturday ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident of wall collapse in Pune, in which 15 people were killed. (Photo: File)

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis condemns wall collapse incident in Pune; orders inquiry

One such bizarre incident took place in Mumbai where a woman was killed by her brother-in-law after a fight over water on Friday. (Representational Image)

Woman killed by brother-in-law after fight over water in Mumbai

In a release, the chief minister said, 'India has two distinct features. First, it is the world’s largest democracy and second, it houses the largest youth population in the world. Young public representatives, you have the duty to make laws, not to take law into your hands on the streets.' (Photo: File)

'Don’t use it to defeat democracy’: MP CM takes dig at BJP MLA’s cricket bat attack

MOST POPULAR

1

World’s most expensive cheese is derived from donkey's milk

2

US man breaks into police station, smokes a cigar and offers doughnuts to deputies

3

US man kills father for cutting his allowance, convicted

4

'Great to see Indian cinema travelling and transcending across borders': Zoya Akhtar

5

Indian cricketers sport new 'orange' jersey ahead of England clash; see pics

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMLife

Pride flags and pride colours on display at the Stonewall Inn bar, marking the site of 1969 riots that followed a police raid of the bar's gay patrons, in New York. (Photo: AP/Bebeto Matthews)

Pride month: 50th anniversary of Stonewall Inn uprising

Giorgio Armani makes an appearance at the end of the Armani men's collection at Milan Fashion Weel. (Photo: AP/Luca Bruno)

Milan Fashion Week SS'20: Best of men's fashion

Members of the Indian Navy are seen practicing yoga on the flight deck of India's decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Viraat in Mumbai. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

India celebrates International Yoga Day 2019

Racegoers at the Royal Ascot displayed their flamboyant fascinators on Day 2 of the races. (Photo: AP/Alastair Grant)

Flamboyant fashion at Royal Ascot 2019

Married women, dressed in their finery, perform rituals under a Banyan tree on the occassion of Vat Savitri. (Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki)

Vat Savitri: Women pray for the longevity of their husbands

Queen Elizabeth is seen leaving St. George's Chapel, WIndsor Castle after the Order of the Garter Service on June 17, 2019. (Photo: AP/Ben Stansall)

British, Dutch and Spanish Royals gather for the Order of the Garter Service

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham