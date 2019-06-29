Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 06:48 PM IST

India, Politics

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed official with bat, gets bail

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 6:38 pm IST

The case was transferred to Bhopal's Special Court and he was sent to jail till July 7.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)
 BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. (Photo: ANI)

Indore: Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior BJP leader from Madhya Pradesh Kailash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested on Wednesday for hitting a municipal official with a cricket bat, Saturday got bail from a special court in Bhopal. 

The case was transferred to Bhopal's Special Court and he was sent to jail till July 7.

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya was caught on camera thrashing a Municipal Corporation Officer who was in the area for an anti-encroachment drive, with a cricket bat mercilessly and slapped three times before the police stopped the legislator.

A few bystanders also held the officer by his collar and slapped him repeatedly while an unidentified man attempted to rip the officer's shirt apart.

Municipal Corporation employees on Thursday protested against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of Kailash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a Municipal Corporation officer in Indore.

Talking to media after the incident, Akash said, " This is just the beginning, we will end this corruption and goondaism. 'Aavedan, nivedan aur fir dana dan' this is our line of action."

Tags: akash vijayvargiya, municipal official, bhopal's special court, cricket, kailash vijayvargiya, bjp
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Indore

