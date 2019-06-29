Article 370 has to go lock, stock and barrel: Ram Madhav

The national secretary also unleashed an attack on Congress and blamed it for the current situation in Kashmir.

New Delhi: A day after BJP president Amit Shah said Article 370 was a ‘temporary provision’, party national secretary Ram Madhav emphasised that the Article “has to go lock, stock and barrel”.

Endorsing Shah’s opinions – expressed in Lok Sabha on Friday – as a “historical truth”, Madhav told ANI: “When it was introduced, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had himself said it was a temporary position, it would erode on its own. Even Nehru wanted it to go.”

Madhav added: “We were against it from the beginning. The government will take a suitable step to remove Article 370 at the appropriate time.''

The national secretary also unleashed an attack on Congress and blamed it for the current situation in Kashmir.

“The BJP alliance was in power for two and a half years. It is Congress which through its alliances or through its proxies ruled the state for decades. It was Congress who was responsible for every trouble you see in Kashmir today,” he said.

“The problem in Kashmir is the policies created by the government under Nehruji. It gave birth to the demand for separate status for Jammu and Kashmir. Congress must own responsibility,” Madhav said.