Saturday, Jun 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, Politics

Ahead of bypolls, Yogi government includes 17 OBC castes in Scheduled Castes list

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 29, 2019, 4:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 29, 2019, 4:43 pm IST

This would provide benefits of reservation to social and economically backward classes, hence fulfilling a 15-year-old demand.

After th decision was taken late Friday night, Uttar Pradesh government directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes. (Photo: File)
 After th decision was taken late Friday night, Uttar Pradesh government directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has expanded the Scheduled Castes list to include 17 castes of the Other Backward Classes in a bid to give the party a more inclusive image, particularly when 12 Assembly bypolls are just around the corner.

After the decision was taken late Friday night, Uttar Pradesh government directed to issue caste certificate to families belonging to these 17 castes.

The castes that have been added into this list are - Nishad, Bind, Mallah, Kewat, Kashyap, Bihar, Dhivar, Batham, Machua, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Kahar, Pottar, Dhimar, Manjhi, Tuhaha and Gaur, which previously belonged to the Other Backward Castes (OBC) category, IANS reported.

This would provide benefits of reservation to social and economically backward classes, hence fulfilling a 15-year-old demand.

Earlier, legal irritants that had stalled the issue in the past were also removed.

The decision is bound to benefit BJP ahead of by-elections to 12 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh and would erode the vote base of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

This was the third attempt by the state government to include 17 OBC castes into the SC bracket.

Mulayam Singh-led government made the first bid in 2004 by amending UP Public Services Act, 1994. However, as the power to declare any caste as SC lies in the hand of the Centre, the decision taken by the UP government went futile.

In 2012, Akhilesh Yadav took a follow-up of the issue and a high-level committee headed by the then Chief Secretary Jawed Usmani was set-up. It sought the details from the department of social welfare in this regard.

Following the meeting, a circular from chief secretary was released on March 28, 2012. It spoke about the government's priority and also mentioned the inclusion of as many as 17 OBC sub-castes within the SC category. The matter, however, was rejected by the centre.

The Yogi Adityanath's attempt is expected to bear fruit since it apparently comes with the Centre's approval.

Tags: yogi adityanath, obc, sc, sp, bsp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Latest From India

Vadakkan's response came after scores of Congress leaders and office bearers put in their papers from the party following Rahul's adamancy to resign from the post after facing a humiliating defeat in the general elections. (Photo: ANI)

Mass resignations in Congress part of 'scripted drama': BJP's Tom Vadakkan

A 16-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly beaten by unidentified men here for wearing a traditional skull cap and refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram', police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

16-yr-old Muslim boy thrashed in Kanpur for refusing to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

Patil mentioned that the committee which is headed by MB Patil, should look into the opinion given by the Advocate General. (Photo: ANI)

Cong leader HK Patil writes to K'taka Home Minister over JSW Steel land row

Khan’s family said they were disappointed after learning that Rajasthan police had filed a chargesheet against him. They said they had expected justice from the Congress government. (Photo: PTI)

'Disappointed, expected justice from Cong, not chargesheet’: Pehlu Khan’s son

MOST POPULAR

1

Athiya Shetty dating Indian batsman KL Rahul? find out

2

Nick Jonas saves Priyanka Chopra from falling off yacht, video goes viral

3

Watch: Drunk UP doctor beaten by relatives of patient, says 'didn't attend properly'

4

Sushma Swaraj vacates govt house; Twitter praises her for setting example

5

Shah Rukh Khan gives life lesson to daughter Suhana after her graduation; see post

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham