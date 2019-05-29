Sonia Gandhi to attend Modi's oath taking ceremony tomorrow

Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.

New Delhi: United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi will attend swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The oath taking ceremony of Prime Minister will begin at 7 pm on Thursday at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Also, on Monday keeping out Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India had invited leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) — that includes Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand — for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 30.

Among the Indian leaders, chief ministers and Opposition leaders have been invited for the ceremony.

According to the sources, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will attend grand ceremony tomorrow.

In recently concluded Lok Sabha election, the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has crossed 300 seats on its own.