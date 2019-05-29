Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:27 AM IST

India, Politics

Mohan Bhagwat set to hold talks with BJP on Cabinet

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : May 29, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 1:56 am IST

The RSS joint general secretary in charge of BJP affairs, Dr Krishna Gopal, is also expected to join the meeting.

New Delhi: RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat reached New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to hold discussions with the BJP top brass on the formation of Narendra Modi’s new Council of Ministers that will take the oath on May 30.

Ahead of the new government’s formation, BJP president Amit Shah also met Mr Modi and the two leaders possibly deliberated on the PM-elect’s new team. Amid growing speculation over who will make it to Mr Modi’s new team and whether or not Mr Shah would be accommodated in it, the RSS supremo’s presence in New Delhi furthered the speculation that the BJP top brass would seek the Sangh Parivar’s approval for its decisions. The RSS, sources said, is in favour of Mr Shah remaining head of the BJP, which under his leadership grew exponentially. This issue could also be discussed with Mr Bhagwat.

The RSS joint general secretary in charge of BJP affairs, Dr Krishna Gopal, is also expected to join the meeting. Sangh Parivar affiliates and its cadre play a key role in the BJP’s election strategy, with key RSS leaders like Shiv Prakash and Saudan Singh implementing the party’s strategies on the ground. Both the RSS leaders are among those seconded to the BJP and are currently members of Mr Shah’s team.

President Ram Nath Kovind had dissolved the 16th Lok Sabha on Saturday after Mr Modi and his government submitted their resignations to pave the way for the formation of a new government at the Centre after the BJP won 303 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats for which elections were held recently. Mr Modi was appointed Prime Minister after the BJP-led NDA had staked its claim.

Speculation is rife that states like Odisha, West Bengal and Telangana will have more representation in Mr Modi’s new council of ministers compared to his previous team, as the BJP gained significantly in these states. Also, more new faces could be brought into the ministry as both Mr Modi and Mr Shah are known to promote new leadership. While some senior leaders may remain part of the team, speculation is rife that Arun Jaitley could opt out for health reasons.

