Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, Politics

Kamal Nath may pave way for Scindia as PCC chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : May 29, 2019, 2:10 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 2:10 am IST

Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi have come out openly demanding to replace Nath with Scindia as PCC chief.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
 Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to be the front runner in the race for post of president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) of Madhya Pradesh with chief minister Kamal Nath dropping hints to relieve himself of the party charge in the wake of dismal show of Congress in Lok Sabha polls in MP.

Sources said Mr Scindia was most likely to take over the rein of Congress in MP to revive the sagging morale of party cadre caused by the debacle of Congress in LS in the state.

“Mr Scindia had to drop his scheduled visit to MP twice in the past one week after he was asked by the party high command to stay put in New Delhi. He was scheduled to visit Guna Lok Sabha constituency after he lost the polls from the seat,” a senior Congress leader said on Tuesday.

Significantly, CM Nath, who is also MP PCC president, has clarified that he had volunteered earlier to relieve himself of party charge, to focus on governance of the state.

Mr Nath had desired to step down from PCC chief post after he was made the CM in December last year, saying that it was very challenging to hold two important charges as chief minister and PCC president.

However, he was asked by the party high command to continue in party post in view of the LS elections held barely six months after last  year’s assembly polls in the state.

Demand for Mr Scindia, who lost elections in Guna LS seat in the polls, to take over party charge in MP has grown after party posted a miserable show in the recently held parliamentary elections.

At least two senior ministers in Kamal Nath cabinet, Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi have come out openly demanding to replace Mr Nath with Mr Scindia as PCC chief.

“I am of the view that Mr Scindia is the perfect choice for the party post at this juncture,” Mr Patwari told reporters in Bhopal.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, kamal nath

Latest From India

Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo: PTI/File)

Ghulam Nabi Azad, KC Venugopal to visit Karnataka to check crisis

Lalu Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Rahul’s offer to quit ‘suicidal’, says Lalu Yadav

Reiterating his “vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia”, the Pakistan PM also said he looked forward to working with Mr Modi to advance these objectives. (Photo: File)

No Modi-Imran meeting at SCO due to terror hurdle

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo: PTI)

Mohan Bhagwat set to hold talks with BJP on Cabinet

MOST POPULAR

1

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

2

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

3

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

4

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

5

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Monday morning, Ajay Devgn's father and Bollywood's legendary action director, Veeru Devgan passed away at the age of 77. Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Vidya Balan, Tusshar Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and others pay homage to the late action director. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Veeru Devgan funeral: Big B, SRK, Arjun and others pay homage

Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Deepika, Kartik, Malaika and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Nushrat Bharucha, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur, Saif Ali Khan, Raveena Tandon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Aamir, Vicky, Katrina, Kareena & others snapped in Mumbai

On Thursday, Arjun Kapoor and the makers of India's Most Wanted arranged special screening for Bollywood celebrities. Stars like Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Ali Abbas Zafar, Kartik Aaryan and others were snapped at the screening of Arjun Kapoor starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Ranveer, Malaika, Anushka & others watch Arjun's India's Most Wanted

On Tuesday, Arjun Kapoor organised a special screening of his next, India's Most Wanted in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ashutosh Gowariker, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tahir Raj Bhasin and others attended the screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

India's Most Wanted screening: Kriti, Tara & others watch Arjun's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Madan, Sanya Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and others were clicked in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap! Salman-Katrina, Saif-Kareena and others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham