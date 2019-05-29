Kamal Nath may pave way for Scindia as PCC chief

Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi have come out openly demanding to replace Nath with Scindia as PCC chief.

Bhopal: AICC general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia is said to be the front runner in the race for post of president of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) of Madhya Pradesh with chief minister Kamal Nath dropping hints to relieve himself of the party charge in the wake of dismal show of Congress in Lok Sabha polls in MP.

Sources said Mr Scindia was most likely to take over the rein of Congress in MP to revive the sagging morale of party cadre caused by the debacle of Congress in LS in the state.

“Mr Scindia had to drop his scheduled visit to MP twice in the past one week after he was asked by the party high command to stay put in New Delhi. He was scheduled to visit Guna Lok Sabha constituency after he lost the polls from the seat,” a senior Congress leader said on Tuesday.

Significantly, CM Nath, who is also MP PCC president, has clarified that he had volunteered earlier to relieve himself of party charge, to focus on governance of the state.

Mr Nath had desired to step down from PCC chief post after he was made the CM in December last year, saying that it was very challenging to hold two important charges as chief minister and PCC president.

However, he was asked by the party high command to continue in party post in view of the LS elections held barely six months after last year’s assembly polls in the state.

Demand for Mr Scindia, who lost elections in Guna LS seat in the polls, to take over party charge in MP has grown after party posted a miserable show in the recently held parliamentary elections.

At least two senior ministers in Kamal Nath cabinet, Jitu Patwari and Imarti Devi have come out openly demanding to replace Mr Nath with Mr Scindia as PCC chief.

“I am of the view that Mr Scindia is the perfect choice for the party post at this juncture,” Mr Patwari told reporters in Bhopal.