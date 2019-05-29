Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

India, Politics

Gowda unleashes Operation Counter-Kamal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2019, 3:52 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 3:52 am IST

This would leave a big hole in their pockets as BJP leaders are not promising monetary benefits at this juncture.

Bengaluru: Putting behind his own defeat as well as the drubbing of alliance partners in Lok Sabha polls, JD (S) patriarch H.D.Deve Gowda has set out to save the year-old government by countering the BJP efforts to trap legislators with profitable offers and reduce the coalition to a minority, with its own lure — Cabinet berths to all the rebels.

Sources close to Mr Gowda told this newspaper that the octogenarian has been working on the phones to communicate his strategy to top leaders of Congress in New Delhi and to ensure that they get state unit leaders to act accordingly, and also win over two independents—Mr Shankar and Mr Nagesh—with berths in the cabinet or as chairpersons of state-owned boards and corporations. Each of the coalition partners would take up the responsibility of rewarding these independent legislators and thus prevent them from announcing their allegiance to the BJP.

Besides, any discussions on expansion or reshuffle would be held between Mr Gowda and top Congress leaders Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mr K.C. Venugopal — once they arrive in the IT capital — in a calculated move to also clip the wings of CLP leader Siddaramaiah, sources added.

Sources said armed with details of Operation Kamala shared by his party legislator, Shivalinge Gowda, who received the offer to jump ship through a ‘matha’ seer, and former minister B. Satyanarayana, also of Dal (S), Mr Gowda has drawn up his counter strategy. Senior leaders of both parties are reaching out to MLAS who have been sounded out by the BJP.  

With BJP leaders luring legislators with offers of plum posts after mid-term polls in November or December 2019, Mr Gowda has focused his efforts on convincing such MLAs about how it was vital that they keep their supporters in good humour as any move to resign from their seats would lead to midterm polls to the Assembly only after six months.

This would leave a big hole in their pockets as BJP leaders are not promising monetary benefits at this juncture. These MLAs have been assured by top BJP leaders, however, of a berth in the ministry even if they fail to win midterm polls but make it to the Legislative Council subsequently.  Meanwhile, the BJP which has drawn up a list of 15 MLAs belonging to the ruling coalition, has not received the go-ahead from party president Amit Shah.

Tags: deve gowda, ghulam nabi azad

