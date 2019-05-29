Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 09:05 PM IST

Cong will analyse reasons behind people electing BJP in Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot

Published : May 29, 2019
Updated : May 29, 2019, 7:17 pm IST

Pilot has asked party leaders and workers to start a mass contact programme across the state to connect with the people.

 'Congress is ruling the state and our government will fulfil all the expectations of people,' the deputy chief minister said here. (Photo: File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said on Wednesday that the party will analyse the reasons behind people electing the BJP in the Lok Sabha election just a few months after the Congress formed a government in the state.

He said Congress president Rahul Gandhi himself has humbly accepted the people's mandate but the state leadership will analyse the reasons for the defeat to see where the changes have to be made and what action needs to be taken.

Pilot has asked party leaders and workers to start a mass contact programme across the state to connect with the people after the massive drubbing it received in the polls. "We have accepted the people's mandate humbly. Even the Congress president has accepted it. But we will analyse and study the reasons behind people electing the BJP, four to five months after the Congress formed a government in Rajasthan," he told reporters after the party's executive meeting here. "Congress will definitely introspect it to see where changes and action are required.

 It will be our effort that Congress gain further strength," he said. Pilot said the Congress accepted defeat in the general elections but it was not the first or the last election. "I have asked the PCC members to start a mass contact programme in cities, towns, villages and hamlets across the state with immediate effect for connecting people with the Congress party," he said. "This was not the first and the last election. We will again go among the masses and win people's heart. Congress is ruling the state and our government will fulfil all the expectations of people," the deputy chief minister said here.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Congress executive committee endorsed the resolution passed by Congress Working Committee (CWC) on May 25, requesting the Congress president to continue extending his effective leadership. "We all have requested the party president to continue leading us. He is authorised to do whatever changes he wants to do in the organisation," Pilot said.  

It was the first meeting of the party's state unit after the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls in which the party could not win even a single seat out of the total 25 seats in the state. The BJP won 24 and its alliance partner won one seat in the state.

