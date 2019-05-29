Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 03:39 PM IST

BJP’s Pema Khandu takes oath as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh

PTI
11 other ministers of the cabinet under Pema were also sworn in on Monday.

Governor Dr. BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the council of ministers. (Photo: File)
Itanagar: Pema Khandu was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for a second term on Wednesay. 

Along with Pema Khandu, 11 other ministers of the cabinet were also sworn in. Governor Dr. BD Mishra administered the oath of office and secrecy to the council of ministers.

The BJP led by Khandu won 41 seats in the 60-member Assembly, in the elections held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections on April 11 in the northeastern state bordering China.

