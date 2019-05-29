Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Last Update : 05:10 AM IST

India, Politics

15 personnel hurt in Jharkhand IED blasts

PTI
Published : May 29, 2019, 3:42 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2019, 3:42 am IST

The injured were taken to a hospital in Ranchi, adding four of them suffered minor injuries.

CRPF personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Seraikela-Kharsawan district are airlifted for treatment in Ranchi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 CRPF personnel injured in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Seraikela-Kharsawan district are airlifted for treatment in Ranchi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Ranchi: Fifteen security personnel were injured when Maoists triggered a series of IED blasts near Hurda forests in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district in the early hours of Tuesday, a police officer said.

The blasts took place around 5 am when a joint team of the CRPF’s special jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, and police was carrying out anti-Naxal operations in the forests of Kuchai area in the district, he said.

“Fifteen security men were injured when the Maoists triggered more than 15 IED blasts. Two of the injured are in a serious condition,” inspector general of police (Operation) Ashish Batra said.

The injured troops, 13 belonging to the CRPF’s CoBRA battalion and the rest to the Jharkhand Armed Police and the district police, were airlifted to Ranchi, another senior officer said. Superintendent of police of Seraikela-Kharsawan, Chandan Kumar Sinha, said  the Maoists team, headed by Maharaj Pramanik, was involved in the IED blasts.

He said that after the IED blasts a gun fight took place with some Naxalites being shot at, but they managed to flee into the dense forest.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Ranchi, adding four of them suffered minor injuries.

Seraikela Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Avinash Kumar said all the injured were out of danger.

Tags: ied blasts, maoist attack

Latest From India

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (Photo: PTI/File)

I-T dept may grill top MP officials, Kamal Nath’s relatives

H.D. Deve Gowda

Gowda unleashes Operation Counter-Kamal

Dr Zakir Naik

Rs 60 crore donation to Zakir Naik’s trust under ED scanner

Necessary directions regarding this have been issued to CP Faridabad, who has also been requested to personally monitor the investigation.

5 cops held for beating woman in Faridabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Odisha-based miniature artist carves World Cup trophy on pencil tip

2

What! Rakul Preet Singh trolled for showcasing 'girl power' in this bold picture

3

Aussie man gets 10 years in jail for rape, kidnap of British backpacker

4

Air Chief Marshal to lead missing man formation to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes

5

Watch: Malinga teaches Stoinis how to bowl a slower delivery

more

Editors' Picks

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

Gauri Khan with Madhuri Dixit. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK's wife Gauri Khan is die-hard fan of Madhuri Dixit; see post

Nikitin Dheer. (Photo: Instagram)

Nikitin Dheer aka 'Thangaballi' joins Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi; read details

Salman Khan and his Father Salim Khan.

'Bharat' is Salman Khan's ode to his father; read how

Divya Dutta with her nephew.

Mother's Day 2019: Divya Dutta has this to say about motherhood in her emotional note

more

ALSO FROMLife

The most stylish of the lot of Indian celebrities who graced the red carpet at Cannes this year.

Cannes Film Festival 2019: India’s most stylish

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 10.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities turn up for Cinema against AIDS benefit

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 9.

Cannes Film Festival Day 9: Celebrities stun on the red carpet

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 8.

Cannes Film Festival Day 8: Glitz and glam on a roll

A model is seen with peony design body paint and a hat made of peonies. (Photo: AP/Matt Dunham)

RHS Chelsea Flower Show: A celebration of horticultural excellence

Top actors, singers from around the world graced the prestigious Cannes red carpet on Day 7.

Cannes Film Festival Day 7: Celebs put on a display of dazzling dresses

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham