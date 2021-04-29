Thursday, Apr 29, 2021 | Last Update : 10:48 AM IST

  India   Politics  29 Apr 2021  L-G in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act
India, Politics

L-G in-charge of Delhi, MHA notifies Act

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Apr 29, 2021, 4:29 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2021, 4:29 am IST

The Delhi government will have to take permission from the LG before taking any action on subjects that had so far been under its control

The new Act makes Delhi's elected government virtually toothless and hands over sweeping powers to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who now controls nearly 80 departments and can even stall a Bill enacted by the Assembly, officials said. (Photo: PTI)
 The new Act makes Delhi's elected government virtually toothless and hands over sweeping powers to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who now controls nearly 80 departments and can even stall a Bill enacted by the Assembly, officials said. (Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Even as a vicious second wave of Coronavirus batters Delhi, the Centre has notified a law that gives it more power over the city's elected government. According to the amended law, the "Government of Delhi" now means the "Lieutenant Governor of Delhi", who represents and will directly report to the Centre.

The new Act makes Delhi's elected government virtually toothless and hands over sweeping powers to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal who now controls nearly 80 departments and can even stall a Bill enacted by the Assembly, officials said.

 

After the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, was notified on Tuesday night, the L-G is the one running the national capital, officials explained while assessing the import of the Act coming into effect.

The Act, passed by Parliament last month, came into force on April 27, Tuesday, the ministry of home affairs said in an order. Under the new law, "government" now means the LG, officials said.

The Delhi government will have to take permission from the LG before taking any action on subjects that had so far been under its control. These include anti-corruption, education, health, social welfare, tourism, central jail, excise, some colleges as well as hospitals and transport.

 

The L-G can also pass directions to officials directly without consulting the city government while elected representatives will have to take the L-G’s consent for the implementation of any of its orders as well as transfers, officials explained.

According to officials, Delhi is a Union Territory with a legislature like Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry but does not have powers similar to them.

Three key subjects in Delhi -- public order, police and land — were already with the Central government. But now no law passed by the Delhi Assembly — from the state list or concurrent list —  shall come into force until the L-G gives his assent.

 

"Any of the rules made in contravention of this proviso, before the commencement of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021, shall be void," states the new Act.

In the case of Jammu and Kashmir and Puducherry, land is with the local government and public order and police with the Central government. Other UTs -- Chandigarh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu -- don't have legislative assemblies and are under the direct control of the Central government.

The Centre has been maintaining the Act is in line with the Supreme Court's July 2018 ruling on the ambit of powers of the Lieutenant-Governor and the Delhi government after a series of run-ins between the two.

 

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy had said in Parliament that Delhi is not a full-fledged state and does not have full power.

"The said Bill will promote harmonious relations between the legislature and the executive, and further define the responsibilities of the elected government and the L-G, in line with the constitutional scheme of governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, as interpreted by the Supreme Court," the statement of objects of the Bill had said.

In June 2018, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Cabinet ministers had staged a sit-in at the Lieutenant-Governor’s office as a power tussle between the then lieutenant governor and the AAP government had intensified. The Supreme Court had in July 2018 ruled that the Lieutenant-Governor cannot interfere in every decision of the Delhi government and that he must act on aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

 

Tags: national capital territory of delhi (amendment) act, 2021, lieutenant-governor anil baijal, lieutenant governor of delhi, government of delhi, delhi government

Latest From India

CoWin system collapsed several times on the day it opened for public registration.

Covid-19 vaccine website crashes

The phase 3 of vaccination will begin amid concerns of vaccine shortage as states like Maharashtra are short of vaccines and may not begin the vaccination drive for the 18-45 age group on Saturday. (AP)

Serum Institute cuts vaccine price for states to Rs 300/dose

A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. (AFP)

Series of earthquakes jolt Assam and most of the Northeast

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (AP)

India's Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham