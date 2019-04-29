Rahul will fulfil Gandhiji's 'dissolve Cong' wish: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

He further claimed that the Congress chief had to apologise in the Supreme Court for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark.

Indore: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan Monday said Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would fulfil Mahatma Gandhi's post-Independence wish that the country's oldest party be dissolved. He also accused the Congress chief of "breaking a record" of lying and levelling "wrong allegations" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Indore, he said, "After India attained Independence, Mahatma Gandhi had said the Congress should be dissolved. I feel this work (dissolution) will be accomplished at the hands of Rahul Gandhi."

He further claimed that the Congress chief had to apologise in the Supreme Court for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark, adding that the opposition did not have a leader to take on Modi. He also took a swipe at former chief minister and Congress' Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Digvijaya Singh for inviting former JNU students' union president and CPI Begusarai Lok Sabha contestant Kanhaiya Kumar for campaigning.

Singh had announced Sunday that Kumar would seek votes for him on May 8-9 in Bhopal, where he is pitted against BJP candidate and Malegaon blast case accused Pragya Singh Thakur.

"The Congress president Rahul Gandhi's guru Digvijaya Singh calls Osama bin Laden, Osamaji and stands with terrorists. When he did not get anyone for electioneering, he has invited Kanhaiya Kumar, who is facing trial in a sedition case," Chouhan said. "The Congress speaks the language of terrorists and supports traitors. The party wants to do away with the sedition law," he told the gathering.

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses etc all. Happy reading.